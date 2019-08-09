Court Awards ‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Amber Portwood Additional Visitation With Son

Last month, Teen Mom fans were shocked to learn that Amber Portwood had been arrested for alleged domestic battery. Reportedly, Amber hit her boyfriend while he held their 1-year-old son, James. She also allegedly wielded a machete at one point. Following her arrest, she did not see her son right away, but was granted supervised visits with him three weeks after the incident. Now, Us Weekly reveals that the Teen Mom star has been granted additional visitation time with him after a recent court decision.

A source told the site that Amber was awarded “additional visits” with her son who is 15-months-old, though the details of the visitation schedule were not shared.

Being without her son has been hard for Amber, per a post on her Instagram. Sharing a photo of herself with her 10-year-old daughter, Leah, she wrote that she was missing “one beautiful little man.”

Amber sounded hopeful when she took to Instagram to post a photo on Thursday, writing, “I cannot even express how thankful I am for this morning.” It is unclear what she was referring to in the post, but it may have been the additional visitation she was granted with her son.

Reportedly, Amber and Andrew are “as good as done,” according to a source who spoke to Us Weekly. The source claimed that Andrew is “rubbing it in Amber’s face” that he has their son and she does not.

“Andrew took James for a haircut and has posted many pictures of James — Andrew is rubbing it in Amber’s face that she can’t be with her son and Andrew is still staying in the house she owns.”

Amber was introduced to fans on her Season 1 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the show, Amber found out she was pregnant with her oldest daughter, Leah, with her then-boyfriend, Gary Shirley. Cameras then followed the couple on Teen Mom OG where they continued to share their story. They tried to make their relationship work, but they eventually split. Following the split, Amber spiraled downward and eventually found herself in prison. She was sentenced to five years, but was released after serving 17 months. Upon her release, she returned to the hit reality television show.

It is unclear what punishment Amber will face following her latest arrest. MTV camera crews were at the courthouse last month, along with Amber’s co-stars Catelynn Lowell, Maci Bookout and Cheyenne Floyd.

Fans can tune in to all-new episodes of Teen Mom OG Monday nights on MTV.