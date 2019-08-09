American ‘Maxim’ Model Bri Teresi Exposes Lingerie Under Unbuttoned Pants In Racy New Pics

Bri Teresi is heating up Instagram ahead of the weekend, and her fans are here for it. On Thursday, the American Maxim model took to the popular social media platform to share a triple racy update in which she rocks a sexy lingerie set and half-on clothes that is bound to send temperatures soaring.

In the photos, the 24-year-old model is posing outdoors on a field of dried tree branches in Malibu, California — as the geotag she included with her post indicates — as she rocks a blue lingerie set with black lace details that consists of a push-up bra with an underwire structure whose thin straps that over the model’s shoulders, helping accentuate her buxom physique and putting her cleavage front and center.

The model teamed her bra with a matching underwear with thin straps that sit high on the model’s sides and low at the front, in a way that showcases her feminine figure by contrasting her full hips with her slender midsection. However, only the top part of her underwear is visible under the black pants she is wearing, which she left unbuttoned for the first and second shots.

In the third photo, the model is wearing her pants buttoned up, sitting just below her bellybutton.

In the first photo, Teresi is posing amid the vegetation as she casts her gaze down and parts her lips in a seductive way. In addition, she has her arms bent over her chest toward her shoulders in a way that further accentuates her cleavage. In the second shot, her arms are down as she looks at the camera straight-on. The third photo is similar, though she has her arms up on her head and her hair swept over dramatically to one side, while she has in a middle part in the first two.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Teresi shared with her more than half a million Instagram followers — had garnered upwards of 16,000 likes and nearly 360 comments in under a day of being posted. Users of the social media app who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her beauty and to engage with her caption, in which she asked her fans what was their favorite of three photos.

Loading...

“Can’t pick,” one user wrote, trailing the comment with a series of heart eyes emoji.

“I love the 3rd one,” another user chimed in, also including a heart eyes emoji at the end of the message.

“U look like a sexy superhero!” a third fan raved.