Khloe Kardashian Compared To Michael Jackson In Drunk Makeup Tutorial Video With Sister Kylie Jenner

Sisters Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian appeared to have had the time of their lives filming a drunk makeup tutorial video recently.

But this new YouTube content didn’t come without its criticism — particularly toward Khloe and her appearance. The Kylie Cosmetics founder shared a clip from their “Drunk Get Ready With Me” session on Instagram, showing the two siblings dancing around as they downed shots after doing their makeup using the products from the new Kylie Birthday collection.

While the youngest Kardashian-Jenner clan member called it “a night to remember,” her fans weren’t so focused on their antics as they were on her big sister’s face — particularly her nose. One person’s comment under the video was especially popular, garnering hundreds of likes in a matter of hours.

“Is it just me or is khloe starting to look more and more like michael jackson,” the online user wrote, referencing the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s rumored new nose job. Fans of the reality TV family have noticed a difference in Khloe’s features in the past few months, as her nose appears to be quite different compared to what it looked like earlier this year.

This is not the first time people have wondered whether or not the 35-year-old resorted to cosmetic surgery to change her appearance, but she’s mainly kept quiet about the controversial subject. However, according to a plastic surgeon’s interview with Hollywood Life, it is highly likely that Khloe went under the knife at some point.

“It looks like she’s had a nose job which shortened her nose and thinned it a bit. This is usually performed by removing cartilage from the end, causing it to also tilt up a bit. Her nose looked great before, so I question whether this was something that she really needed to have,” Dr. Anthony Youn said.

Loading...

Despite all the criticism, the two sisters had a great time together and were even joined at the end of the video by Kylie’s close friend (and Scott Disick’s girlfriend) Sofia Richie, as well as matriarch Kris Jenner’s longtime boyfriend, Corey Gamble. The premise of the whole tutorial was to see what Kylie and Khloe came up with using the former’s new makeup line, all while downing some pretty strong booze.

In fact, they may have had a bit too much fun. At the end, KoKo reveals that she is quite wasted, and her comment under Kylie’s video proved just that, as she claimed she doesn’t remember about half of the stuff she did in the video!