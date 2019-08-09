Instagram Model Audreyana Michelle Puts Busty Assets On Full Display In Low-Cut Leather Dress

Audreyana Michelle took to social media site Instagram on Thursday to share a new perfume with her almost 1 million followers while showing off her killer figure.

In the snap, the model was taking a selfie, holding up a bottle of perfume while sitting on the couch. Pictured from her belly up, the brunette bombshell donned a low-cut, black spaghetti strap leather dress, which showed off her busty chest and flawless skin. She wore her hair slicked back into a bun while her famed green eyes were made up with black eyeliner and black mascara. She stared directly at the camera as she snapped the photo with her pink, glossy lips slightly turned up in a smile.

In her right hand, Audreyana held up a bottle of Azzaro perfume, showing off her black-painted nails. The caption of the photo explained that the perfume is called The Most Wanted and is available at Macy’s. The model added that she smelled really good, followed by drooling and winking emoji.

Most of the model’s followers were more interested in her than the perfume though, leaving her compliments about how beautiful she looked in the photo and how much they love her. Many called her “stunning” while others asked how she could be so beautiful and real at the same time.

“Your skin is soooo gorgeous. It’s absolutely flawless,” one Instagram user gushed.

“OMG BABE YOU ARE SOOO BEAUTIFUL,” another follower commented.

Yet another fan called the model a goddess and asked her to post tips on how she shapes her eyebrows.

In an interview with Frankies when the model was 17-years-old, the now 20-year-old revealed that she got into modeling with the help of her mom who always encouraged her to follow her dreams.

“My mom submitted me to an agency in the summer 2016 and it took off from there!” Audreyana explained. “I’ve always wanted to model and to be able to share my love of fashion through photography. I also think its [sic] great to inspire other girls/guys that they can follow their dreams no matter where they’ve come from!”

The model shared more tidbits about herself in the interview, revealing that she is originally from Oklahoma City, is a mix of American, African American and Native American, and that she loves going on long runs or mountain hikes.

The magazine also inquired as to the model’s beauty routine.