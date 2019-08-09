NBA Rumors: Jeremy Lin Says He’s Open To Playing In China If He Remains Unsigned In Free Agency

With Jeremy Lin still an unsigned free agent following a season where he won his first NBA championship with the Toronto Raptors, the veteran guard is reportedly considering a move to the Chinese Basketball Association, much like many other NBA players have done after failing to sign a contract with a new team in the league.

According to the South China Morning Post, Lin made the comments about a possible CBA stint during a press conference in Guangzhou, where he was announced as Chinese sportswear maker Xtep’s latest brand ambassador.

“Of course I am thinking about the CBA,” Lin remarked, as quoted by the outlet.

“I don’t know where I will be next year, so I don’t have expectations. I know what level I can play at, so if I don’t get that I won’t settle.”

In addition to admitting that he isn’t ruling out a move to the CBA, Lin also discussed his priorities this summer, as he told reporters that the main thing for him at this point in his career is “to be happy,” given that he’s now 30-years-old and fresh off his ninth season in the NBA. He also noted that he has spent more time this summer trying to “recover” from the grind of the regular season and focus on his next move.

Why Jeremy Lin wasn't afraid to cry about NBA frustration https://t.co/h5dg2SYUrw pic.twitter.com/NasBxQZ62W — New York Post (@nypost) August 5, 2019

Given his comments about prioritizing his happiness, the South China Morning Post also quoted an earlier statement from Lin, where the journeyman guard told Taiwanese network Good TV that the NBA has “kind of given up” on him due to his ongoing status as an unsigned free agent. The outlet added that Lin was in tears during this recent interview, where he said that he had reached “rock bottom” in free agency this year.

The CBA might not be Jeremy Lin’s only option if he fails to sign with an NBA team this summer. As previously noted by The Inquisitr, reports from late last month suggested that EuroLeague team CSKA Moscow had Lin as their “top target” at guard as they were hoping to fill out their roster with another backcourt player.

In a 2018-19 NBA season where he spent time with the Atlanta Hawks and Toronto Raptors, Lin averaged a combined 9.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists, and shot 44 percent from the field and 29.4 percent from beyond the arc. During the playoffs, however, Lin was limited to just eight postseason games, including one game in the NBA Finals where he played just one minute for the eventual NBA champion Raptors.