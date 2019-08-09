Kourtney Kardashian Sizzles In Leopard-Print Bikini

Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kourtney Kardashian spends plenty of time working on her incredible physique, and the busy mom isn’t afraid to show it off on Instagram. The beauty recently spent some time with her children on an Italian vacation and posed in a black swimsuit that stretched over her ample curves.

In her most recent Instagram post, Kardashian got wild with a full leopard-print outfit in a mirror selfie. In the shot, Kardashian rocked a leopard-print bandeau bikini top paired with some high-waisted leopard-print bikini bottoms. She accessorized with a turban crafted from a slightly different style of leopard print, and rocked no other accessories, not even shoes.

Kardashian leaned against an ornate carved wooden doorway for the shot, and there was a stunning room visible in the background with plenty of plants and an eye-catching painting on the wall.

Kardashian wasn’t sharing a sizzling bikini selfie just because, though. As she explained in the caption of the post, the item she truly wanted to highlight wasn’t her amazing body — it was the turban wrapped around her hair. Her lifestyle brand, Poosh, collaborated with the brand Aquis to craft a leopard-print hair turban.

As she stated in the caption, the turban can be used to help dry hair, or even be used on dry hair in order to keep strands silky and avoid any pesky bed head.

Fans who were inspired by Kardashian’s look and wanted to pick up the accessory immediately were out of luck, though — as Kardashian explained in the caption, the piece won’t be launching until August 15. She simply provided her followers with a bit of a teaser to get them interested in perhaps purchasing the turban once it was for sale on her brand’s online shop.

Her followers loved the jungle-inspired look, and the snap received over 970,000 likes within just 13 hours.

Many of her followers loved the look, and a few others took the opportunity to share their compliments about Kardashian’s overall vibe in the comments section.

“PERFECTION PERSONIFIED. I mean, none of us really know you but from what I see, you are an amazing mother, and you are a woman who has her strong beliefs in things and stands by them. That to me, is amazing. Keep doing what you’re doing because it certainly works!’

Another follower kept things a bit lighter and simply wrote, “Ummm STOP! Love this entire outfit!”