Miley Cyrus Channels Inner Playboy Bunny In Latest Instagram Snap

Miley Cyrus wanted to wish her pal a happy birthday, and what better way than by sharing a cool photo on Instagram?

The singer paid tribute to her close friend and fashion photographer Vijat Mohindra by posting a stunning throwback picture on her Instagram Stories. The vintage-inspired snap showed Miley rocking a platinum blonde, Marilyn Monroe-style wig, as well as some big white-and-pink bunny ears. One of the ears was slightly lopsided, and she smiled broadly at the camera, seemingly having a great time with her friend on set.

“Happiest B-Day to @vijatm who’s been by bff + photographer for 10 years! Wouldn’t trade one for anything in the world! I love you MoMo,” she wrote alongside the photo.

Vijat is known for photographing some of the biggest celebrities in the world, including Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Rihanna, Paris Hilton, Donatella Versace, Nicole Richie, Gwen Stefani, Liam Hemsworth and A$AP Rocky, among many others. His website is proof of his longtime collaboration with Miley who has posed for his camera multiple times.

The specific throwback photo she chose to wish him a happy birthday on social media was taken from one of their Vogue shoots in which the former Hannah Montana star dressed up as a slightly raunchy Easter bunny. The pictures showed her rocking a sexy outfit that put her incredible figure on full display, including a pink minidress, which featured an extremely daring neckline, allowing her to show off her cleavage.

Miley has been largely quiet on Instagram over the past few days, after posting a series of pictures and videos from her headlining performance at Sunny Hill Festival in Prishtina, Kosovo, which was organized by her fellow pop princess Dua Lipa. The “Mother’s Daughter” songstress even shared a snap with the British artist on her feed, captioning it, “2 Queens are always better than 1! I love this girl. Proud of you @dualipa! Can’t wait to continue getting to know you and your bad ass family! Love you!”

Miley has been making headlines lately for the racy content she has been posting on social media throughout the summer. The star, who tied the knot with Hollywood hunk Liam Hemsworth last year, seemed to have toned down her crazy antics for a while, but she is back to fully expressing her sexuality without restraints again. In addition, the music video for her hit single “Mother’s Daughter” is a tribute to feminism, as are the lyrics, with Miley belting the words “Don’t f*** with my freedom” several times in the song.