‘RHONY’ Star Bethenny Frankel Sends Instagram Into A Frenzy With Bikini Throwback Photo

Bethenny Frankel seems to defy her age.

Bethenny Frankel sure knows how to catch people’s attention on Throwback Thursday. The Real Housewives of New York City star seemed to send her Instagram followers into a frenzy after she posted a photo of herself in a bikini.

Frankel seems to defy her age whenever she is seen donning a swimsuit. She has been quite noticeable this summer as she has enjoyed the warm weather and sunshine. She also just recently traveled to Italy on a romantic getaway with boyfriend Paul Bernon. That is where she was in the throwback picture that the Bravo star shared on Instagram on Thursday. The snap showed her standing on the balcony of a hotel wearing a skimpy bikini, and her fans thought she looked amazing.

Frankel, 48, wore a colorful two-piece swimwear, which displayed her toned abs and slim waistline. The top half of the suit accentuated her bosom, while the bikini bottoms showed off her incredible physique.

The realty star also wore a brimmed hat and thick round sunglasses. She picked the perfect spot for the photo as the scenery behind her was just breathtaking. She confirmed in hashtags that it was indeed Italy where the picture was taken.

Most of her followers commented how much they loved her swimsuit. One person wanted to know if she had a separate closet for all of her swimwear.

Another one of her followers was grateful for the photos, writing, “Thank you Bethany for sharing your summer journey with us. The pictures were beautiful.”

Bethenny Frankel has been sharing her summer fun on social media in pictures and Instagram Stories. She has been seen in many different swimsuits and has looked amazing in all of them, as her fans have mentioned.

The Skinnygirl founder began dating Bernon last fall, and they have been going strong ever since. Frankel has been sharing more photos of them together in the past few weeks. The film producer celebrated his birthday on July 29 while they were still in Italy. She wrote a special love note to him and shared it on Instagram. She told him how much he has “enriched” her life.

She went on to say, “The very few people who truly know you are the luckiest people in the world. You have literally and figuratively saved my life.”

RHONY fans love to see her so happy. You can check out her Instagram as Bethenny Frankel shares updates on her amazing life quite frequently.