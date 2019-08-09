Hannah Palmer Leaves Nothing To The Imagination In Barely-There Bikini

Hannah Palmer excited her fans Thursday in a steamy Instagram post that left very little to the imagination.

In the snap, the blond beauty wore a gold-toned bikini that hardly covered her assets. The shimmery number featured a triangle top that could barely contain her voluptuous chest. The bottoms were equally revealing, giving viewers a nice view of Palmer’s curvy hips and thighs. Palmer stood on a set of stairs in a room next to what appeared to be a swimming pool. With one hand on the rail, she bent one knee, and for an extra dose of sex appeal, she swayed her hips to one side. The photo was taken from steps higher up, giving fans a full shot of Palmer’s fabulous figure. The beauty’s bronzed skin looked as smooth as silk underneath the itty-bitty bikini. Palmer wore a full face of makeup with a dark brow and a pink tone on her lips. With her hair down in loose waves tossed to one side, she gave the camera a sultry look.

Palmer’s followers were thrilled with the snap.

“i wish the keyboard had enough letters to define you,” one follower wrote.

“DAMN HANNAH CHILL,” joked another.

“Dear lord you’re heaven on earth,” said one fan.

“Mesmerizing,” “Amazing,” and “Perfection” were other words fans used to describe what they thought of the photo.

Palmer knows just how to get the attention of her fans, and it seems the blond bombshell is very comfortable in her own skin – not to mention bikinis and lots of them. A quick scroll through her Instagram page reveals that Palmer spends most of her time in skimpy bathing suits.

Loading...

There is no doubt Palmer has gained Instagram fame for her sexy and semi-nude snaps. Another thing that helped catapult Palmer’s popularity was competing in Maxim magazine’s cover girl contest last year.

Palmer has amassed over 800,000 followers on Instagram. While that number does not seem like much compared to heavy hitter Kim Kardashian, it is quite an impressive following since it appears that Palmer has only been on the social media platform since March of 2017. The beauty’s number of followers does not seem to be slowing down, as many fans love to see what she will post next. They are pretty much guaranteed that whatever she posts, it will be sexy.

Fans wanting to keep up with what Palmer will share next can follow her Instagram or Twitter accounts.