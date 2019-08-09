Sienna Miller Wows In A Skimpy Black String Bikini

Sienna's toned body was on full display in St Tropez.

Sienna Miller is putting her fit and toned body on display during a recent sunny vacation in France. The stunning 37-year-old actress showed a whole lot of skin in new paparazzi photos published by The Daily Mail this week as she gave the world a good look at all her hard work in the gym in a pretty skimpy black string two-piece.

Soaking up the sun on a boat while vacationing in St Tropez on August 8, the Layer Cake and Alfie actress defied her age in her tiny bikini look which was made up of a triangle string top and a pair of matching bottoms with strings across both hips.

The gorgeous star had her long and textured blonde hair flowing down as she hit the water, enjoying a boat ride with her boyfriend Lucas Zwirner who went shirtless in his swim shorts for the occasion.

The candid new photos showed the bikini-clad star enjoying her downtime in the European vacation destination as she took a dip in the ocean with her snorkel before then climbing back onto the boat to do some drying off. Sienna’s toned middle was on full display in her pretty skimpy swimwear look, as were her long and lean legs.

The stunning new photos prove that Miller puts in a whole lot of hard work on her body, which is something she’s opened up about in the past. She’s previously credited regular yoga workouts to staying so fit and healthy.

“I do yoga three times a week in London, more because I’m just searching for some equanimity,” she said while speaking to Well + Good.

“It’s very easy to feel exhausted by these schedules and time zones,” Sienna added. “I’ve got a yoga teacher who comes to the house—she’s a friend of mine—and there’s Jivamukti, which I go to in London.”

But the star – who Just Jared recently shared snaps of as she showed off her curves while rocking a skintight black bathing suit while over in France – also admitted that looking as good as she does isn’t all about just working out and eating well, as she told the site that she believes it comes from the inside out.

“I really genuinely believe that you can do all the healthy eating and all the exercise in the world, but that people look their best when they are content in some way,” Miller admitted in the 2016 interview.

Sienna continued, “So the focus maybe should be less aesthetic and more like, ‘How do I feel good and balanced and happy?'”