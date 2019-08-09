Prince Andrew Royally Embarrassed Princess Beatrice On Twitter For Her Birthday

Prince Andrew royally embarrassed his daughter Princess Beatrice on Twitter for her birthday by making a major mistake in his post before it was hastily taken down from the social media site. Beatrice turned 31-years-old on August 8.

Fans realized the big gaffe and chalked it up to a mistake from either the prince or his staff, but not before getting in a few jabs of their own, reported The Daily Express, which took a screenshot of the original tweet before it was removed.

Twitter users flipped out over the post, which stated, “Happy Birthday Princess Beatrice, Thank you to everyone for the lovely birthday wishes!” However, the post included four pictures of his other daughter, Princess Eugenie, and even one photo from her wedding to Jack Brooksbank this past October.

Whoops!

Thank goodness fans had some fun with the obvious oops, including one user who stated, according to The Daily Express story, “I never know who is Eugenie and who is Beatrice – thank god I’m not alone and their dad has the same problem.”

Thank goodness Prince Andrew got the post right on his official Instagram, where he posted four photos of the correct daughter with his wishes of luck and love for her special day on that particular social media site.

Princess Beatrice is the first child of the Duke and Duchess of York, and the fifth grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. She is older than her sister Eugenie by two years.

Princess Eugenie also posted a sweet message for her sister on social media, using her nickname “Beabea” in her message of congratulations and best wishes for the year ahead.

Loading...

Beatrice works for a data and software firm in New York City, reported People Magazine.

The entertainment news publication reported that the princess will likely spend the day with her family members and include her boyfriend of one year, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, in the festivities.

The official royal family account also tweeted a message of congratulations for Beatrice.

“Wishing Princess Beatrice of York a Happy Birthday! Her Royal Highness is the first child of The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York and fifth grandchild of The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh #HappyBirthdayHRH.”

Known as the quiet daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, Princess Beatrice does not carry out duties in the queen’s name nor does her sister, Princess Eugenie. Instead, they work at regular jobs in the private sector. Princess Beatrice has also struggled with dyslexia and this was pivotal in her choice to support charities involved with learning disabilities, reported Reader’s Digest.