Nicole Richie Stuns In A Skimpy Black Bikini In Mexico

Nicole Richie is showing off her bikini body in sunny Mexico. The mom of two was spotted in a black bikini while vacationing south of the border this week, proudly showing some skin in a black two-piece as she enjoyed some well-deserved downtime at the beach in Cabo San Lucas.

In new photos published by PopSugar, the stunning 37-year-old reality star had her fit and toned body on full display in her skimpy bikini look as she walked along the sand with a girlfriend and her 11-year-old daughter with husband Joel Madden, Harlow.

Richie, who shot to fame alongside Paris Hilton on the infamous reality TV series The Simple Life, proudly showed off all her hard work in the gym in her dark two-piece, which included of a black triangle bikini top with a metal U across the chest to reveal just a little more skin.

She paired the black top with a pair of matching bottoms with a string across both hips.

Nicole, who’s a daughter of singer and American Idol judge Lionel Richie, had her blonde hair tied up in a bun on the top of her head while she kept her eyes shielded from the intense Mexican sun by sporting a pair of tinted aviator shades.

Richie’s also been posting her own snaps from her Mexican getaway on social media, most recently sharing a photo of herself hitting the beach in a long yellow maxi-dress on her Instagram account on August 8.

The star tagged her location as being Montage Los Cabos as she walked along the sand beside the ocean and joked in the caption that Harlow told her she was “embarrassing” her by posing for photos.

As for how Nicole – who will celebrate her 38th birthday next month – got the amazing body she was showing off her in her bikini at the beach, she’s previously revealed her big health and fitness secrets to achieving her toned figure.

Speaking to The New York Times in a 2014 interview, Richie said that she’s a big fan of the Tracy Anderson workout to keep her in such great shape.

“I go to Tracy Anderson. I’ve been working with her over three years now. She’s wonderful,” the TV personality said. “She’s small like me and she knows my body type and is very on point with that whole world.”

As for her diet, Nicole told the outlet that she doesn’t do fad diets but is very conscious about what she and her family put into their bodies.

“We don’t diet here. But I’m very conscious of what my family eats. We grow a lot of our own fruits and vegetables at our house. Currently, we are growing kale, spinach, broccoli, three kinds of tomato, arugula and we grow all of our own herbs as well,” she said.

“We eat healthy and clean, but of course there are times when you got to ‘wild out,'” Richie added.