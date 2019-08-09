‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Star Demi Burnett Goes Braless Under Open Jacket

Demi Burnett made her return to the Bachelor franchise this summer in the newest season of Bachelor in Paradise. Her newest Instagram update is receiving a ton of love from her fans, many of whom sounded glad to see her on the popular Bachelor and Bachelorette spinoff.

Burnett’s newest upload includes two photos of her wearing a pink jacket. She went braless under the unbuttoned top, and wore it with a pair of casual shorts. She also wore her hair down in a middle part, and rocked glossy pink lipstick.

In the first photo, she stood on a sidewalk while facing the camera. She turned her head to her left, and looked into the distance. Demi also played with her hair with her right hand, accessorizing with a ring and a necklace.

The second photo was zoomed in, and showed her tugging at the right lapel of her pink jacket with her hand.

Fans liked the photos over 138,000 times, and left the TV star plenty of compliments.

“Thanks again for loaning me your shirt that day,” joked Nick Viall.

“Bow down to the QUEEN!” exclaimed a follower.

“Hey look it’s Paradise Barbie,” said an Instagram user.

“The prettiest ever, my pink queen,” added a fan.

In addition, Burnett shared a still shot from BiP three days ago. The photo showed her walking down the steps as she entered Paradise, and she appeared super happy and excited.

Demi wore a crop tank top with pink floral accents, along with a pair of light denim shorts.

“CUTEST STRONGEST FUNNIEST MOST AMAZING FIRE HUMAN WOOOOO,” commented Lauren Zima.

Others recounted one of their favorite moments from the first episode of the season.

“Hahahaha ‘hey guys, it’s Demi, from demi’s season’ ahahaha I can’t,” said a fan.

Meanwhile, a fan encouraged Burnett and pointed out that she was the first openly bisexual cast member on the show’s franchise.

“Yaaaaaaa girl!!! I’ve been waiting for someone who pushes the boundaries of this heteronormative show. Finally,” added a follower.

A follower admitted that Burnett seemed a little too much on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor.

“Since I’m a woman in my 50’s I thought you were a little extra on the Bachelor but after tonight I’m a fan. Your advice to Annalise was word for word my thoughts!!” they said.

Fans can hope for more updates from Demi, but while BiP is airing, we can expect posts that don’t offer any spoilers of any upcoming episodes.