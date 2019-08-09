Christina Milian Shows Off Baby Bump In A Tight, White Dress

Christina Milian revealed that she was pregnant in late July, but it wasn’t until yesterday that she showed off her baby bump on Instagram. The happy photo was liked over 311,000 times, and fans poured in with their good wishes for the baby.

The photo showed Milian posing outdoors in front of a gray and white wall. There were green plants to her left and right, as Christina smiled widely while placing her right hand on her belly. Her dress was simple, consisting of a low scoop neck and three-quarter-length sleeves. The ensemble hugged her every curve, and she accessorized simply with hoop earrings.

Christina also wore a necklace with a small pendant, along with white nail polish that matched her dress. She pulled her hair back, and wore shimmery, pink lipstick.

Fans had nothing but nice things to say to Milian.

“Yasss mam. I’m am so excited to meet your little!” said actress Sharina Gutierrez.

“I can’t believe I’ve been a fan of yours since HS! Okay I’m talking am to pm. Girl I love you and I’m so happy to see this glow!!! I’m about to go home and blast dip it low and do the whole damn routine congrats mama,” exclaimed a follower.

Meanwhile, others commented on the Peanut app, which Christina said she’s been using to network with other moms. While many people said that they were excited about downloading the app, others had a warning.

“Y’all be careful on apps like that! People are crazy af, nowadays!” said an Instagram user.

Besides that, Milian shared a drawing of herself and her boyfriend, Matt Pokora, a couple of days ago. It was a cartoon of the post that Christina shared to announce her pregnancy. The stylized drawing seemed to perfectly capture the happy couple. It also left the sonogram as-is, which added an interesting layer to the drawing.

There were plenty of congratulations being sent the couple’s way in the comments section yet again. Plus, over 193,000 people liked the update.

Loading...

“Congratulations best of luck to both y’all… but all the luck to you your carrying the baby delivering feeding.. and on and on God is a woman,” said a fan.

For now, fans can hope for more updates from Milian as her pregnancy progresses. She mentioned in the captions of her most recent update that her second pregnancy has been different than her first. So perhaps she’ll continue to share more of her experience as a second-time mother, along with more photos of her growing baby bump in the near future.