Haley Kalil’s Taco Bell Bikini Snap Has Instagram Jealous For More Reasons Than One

Fans of bikini model Haley Kalil know that her favorite restaurant is Taco Bell, so it’s no surprise that the model took her birthday celebration to the newly-opened Taco Bell Hotel & Resort in Palm Springs. The babe took to her Instagram account today to share a snap from the fast food-themed location, and her fans are envious of it for more reasons than one.

The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model was decked out in Taco Bell garb in her latest Instagram upload that was shared on Thursday, August 8, including an itty-bitty bikini that left very little to the imagination. The white two-piece was adorned with a yellow, orange, and teal palm leaf print that was almost reminiscent of the restaurant’s 1990’s color scheme, and did nothing but favors for her flawless physique. The 27-year-old’s tiny bikini top hardly contained her voluptuous assets and knotted right in the middle for her bust, drawing eyes straight towards the busty display that peaked out from underneath her Taco Bell-themed cover-up shirt, which she knotted closed in the middle of her torso. The matching bikini bottoms proved to be equally-as-risque, and did absolutely nothing cover up Haley’s booty and famous curves. Its waistband sat high on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and rock hard abs.

Haley accessorized her Taco Bell bikini look with a white visor from the restaurant’s merch line to help shade her from the sun as she lounged by the pool. In her hand, of course, she held a huge bag of Taco Bell treats, which she likely devoured just seconds after the moment was captured. Her signature red tresses were worn in two messy buns, and she sported a minimal makeup look consisting of a cranberry-colored lip stick and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

Fans of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit rookie were quick to show some love for the newest addition to her Instagram feed. At the time of this writing, the shot has already racked up more than 4,500 likes after just one hour of going live to the social media platform — and that number continues to grow by the minute. Dozens took to the comments section as well to shower Haley with compliments for her jaw-dropping display, as well as express their jealousy over not getting a spot at the new hotel that sold out in minutes.

“Your body is insaneeeeee,” wrote fellow S.I. model Olivia Culpo.

“I literally am so jealous of your taco outfit,” commented another fan.

“Best pictures on the gram tonight hands down,” said a third.

This is not the first time that Haley has shown off her incredible figure — or love for Taco Bell — on Instagram. Just last month, the bombshell expressed her excitement for the Taco Bell hotel while showing off her killer curves in a strapless green bikini that flaunted plenty of her bronzed skin, sending her followers into an absolute frenzy.