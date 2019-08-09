Lea Michele Shows Off Her Killer Physique In Tiny Bikini During Outing In Hawaii

Lea Michele is making the most of her time in the sun in Hawaii, and the Glee star’s fans are being rewarded with some revealing glimpses of her in a bikini.

The 32-year-old has been spending the week enjoying the sand and sun in Hawaii, and The Daily Mail shared some pictures of Lea rocking her very skimpy bikini.

“Her skimpy suit showed off her flat abs, while also revealing small tattoos on her lower back, ribs and on the side of her foot,” the report noted.

Lea shared another close-up shot of herself rocking the bikini and a large sun hat, with the Instagram post getting a big response from Lea’s 5.7 million followers. Earlier in the week, Lea had shared another Instagram post showing off her tight physique in a black bikini, wishing a happy birthday to her friend, Jennifer Cohen.

Lea Michele has been in the news during what is the sixth anniversary of the sudden passing of her boyfriend, fellow Glee star Cory Monteith. A report from Us Weekly noted that Lea has remembered Cory with a series of tattoos, and has regularly opened up about her grief over his passing.

In a February, 2014, interview, Lea revealed that the two talked often about their future together.

“We talked about a lot of things. We talked about children and what we would look like when we grew old, and who would be fat and how we would stay thin,” Lea said, via Us Weekly. “We talked about where we wanted to go and what we wanted to do. We were done. We were it.”

Lea added that she and Cory were at a place in their relationship where they would talk about everything. While she grieved over his passing, Lea said she was thankful that she felt like she had been given the best part of him.

The trip to Hawaii is a much happier occasion, even though Lea is actually in Hawaii for work, filming the movie, Same Time Next Christmas. As Deadline noted, the movie is set to be released just as Lea is putting out her first holiday album, which Lea mentioned in a press statement announcing the ABC holiday movie.

“This holiday season holds special importance to me as I get to celebrate both my role in this film and my first-ever holiday album,” said Michele. “I’m honored to return to ABC with this movie event, and I am excited to share the holidays with everyone.”

The movie is set for release later this year, but those who want to see more of Lea Michele rocking some skimpy swimwear in Hawaii can keep an eye on her Instagram feed.