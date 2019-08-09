Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino And Lauren Sorrentino Wedding Snap Stuns Fans

Fans of Jersey Shore know that Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is a bit of a changed man lately. Once upon a time, the reality television star was a controversial personality who often got into fights with fellow cast members. Now, he’s all about peace, love, and funfetti cake — and his beloved Lauren.

Sorrentino’s relationship with his long-time girlfriend Lauren Pesce was documented on the show, and the past season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation even showed Mike shopping for a ring and planning Lauren’s proposal. The two finally tied the knot and it was, as Lauren said in an Instagram caption on her latest post, a “Hitchuation.”

Fans who have been watching the latest season of the show will have seen glimpses into the duo’s wedding at a lavish location. Mike’s pals have even been practicing a dance that they would perform at the wedding together, all documented on the show. And in tonight’s episode, the big day has finally arrived, with Lauren opting to celebrate by sharing a snap on Instagram that had fans totally melting. Fans who were looking forward to tonight’s episode were swooning at the stunning shot, which offered just a glimpse into the lavish wedding — and Lauren’s breathtaking dress.

In the shot, Mike was planting a big kiss on Lauren, who looked absolutely incredible. For her wedding, the blonde bombshell opted to rock a form-fitting white lace dress that hugged all her curves and featured stunning lace detail on the arms. A dramatic veil finished off the look, and she kept her vibe chic and monochrome by carrying a white bouquet. The whole look was glam yet romantic. Mike likewise looked dapper in a custom tuxedo with his hair perfectly coiffed.

In the shot, fans got a glimpse at just how ornate their wedding location was. There was a stunning chandelier in the background, as well as plenty of architectural details on the roof. Guests surrounded the couple on either side as they glanced at the kissing duo from their seats.

“Seriously, the most beautiful wedding I’ve ever seen,” one fan remarked.

“You made a beautiful bride! Congratulations to you both!” another said.

Lauren’s fans loved the snap, and the photo received over 25,000 likes within just an hour, including one from Jersey Shore star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi. Lauren also mentioned in the caption of the shot that she would be live-tweeting with the show to celebrate with all the couple’s fans and to share the love a little bit from the episode highlighting her special day.