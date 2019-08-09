Donald Trump Is ‘Not A Racist,’ Says Martin Luther King Jr.’s Niece

Martin Luther King Jr.’s niece Alveda King said on Thursday that President Donald Trump is “not a racist,” The Hill reported.

King appeared on Fox & Friends to discuss the latest accusations of racism against the president, arguing that Trump has made an effort to help all Americans, regardless of the color of their skin.

“President Trump has said ‘we all bleed the same.’ He’s very clear on that, and he has done so much for all Americans, including African Americans,” King said.

“Trump is not a racist. I’ve had the experience of going head to head with genuine racists.”

King’s comments come amid criticism aimed at the president by leading Democrats in the country, and following the El Paso mass shooting.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the mass shooting in Texas is being described as an act of terror and a hate crime, given that the suspect appears to have authored a manifesto in which he echoes far-right conspiracy theories about immigrants, using some of the language Trump frequently uses to describe undocumented workers.

Trump paid a visit to Texas yesterday. According to the Associated Press, both the president and the first lady visited the University Medical Center of El Paso. They were greeted by at least 200 protesters, who demanded gun control and blamed the commander-in-chief’s rhetoric for the violence.

According to Salon, all eight victims still hospitalized after the mass shooting refused to meet with the president. They also refused to meet with Republican Senator Ted Cruz, although they had reportedly met with Democratic Reps. Veronica Escobar and Chuy Garcia.

Eight victims of the El Paso mass shooting did not want to meet with President Trump yesterday. https://t.co/Ete0AG920h — Axios (@axios) August 9, 2019

According to Talking Points Memo, while visiting the hospital with the first lady, Trump boasted about the crowd size at a campaign rally he held in El Paso three months ago, shifting the attention to himself and ridiculing Democrat and Texas native Beto O’Rourke.

During her appearance on Fox & Friends, Alveda King weighed in on Trump’s visit to El Paso, praising both the president and the first lady.

Martin Luther King Jr.’s niece defended the first couple, stating that they had gone to Texas in order to “look for solutions.”

“What President Trump and first lady Melania did was to go down and look for solutions. We have to overcome evil with good. When people call each other racist — we are one blood. One human race, different ethnicities — we’re not color blind, we can see, but that is for the purpose of appreciating each other and we have to do that,” she said.

I am the Niece of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Listen to my words… President Trump is not a racist!! He is one of the best presidents America has ever seen! I fully support him! @potus @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/twRBzt3kh1 — Evangelist Alveda King (@AlvedaCKing) August 8, 2019

King has defended Trump against similar accusations in the past. Most recently, as Newsweek reported, she defended the president’s remarks about Rep. Elijah Cummings and the city of Baltimore.