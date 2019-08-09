Brie Bella Sizzles In Black Swimsuit On The Beach

Former professional wrestler with WWE and WWE Divas Champion Brie Bella is used to flaunting her toned physique on camera. The brunette bombshell often rocked barely-there outfits when she was in the ring with her sister, Nikki Bella, by her side, or on reality television.

Though Bella is now retired from the wrestling world, she still has plenty of fans who want to know all the details of her life — and to see a few sizzling shots of the babe from time to time.

Recently, Bella shared a series of shots that featured her splashing around in the waves in a black swimsuit and cover-up. In the first shot, which was taken from behind, Bella’s brown hair was blowing in the wind, and she had one arm raised to the sky with her hat in her hand. Only a glimpse of her toned legs was visible through the splashing waves.

The second shot showcased more of Bella’s incredible legs, although her gorgeous face was still hidden from the camera. Bella finally gave her eager fans a glimpse at her physique in the swimsuit from the front in the fourth snap in the series. The simple black one-piece had a deep v-neck with a circular detail at the chest, which drew attention to Bella’s curves. The camouflage cover-up gave the whole look a more casual vibe, although her curvy legs still had plenty of fans drooling.

Bella amped up the sex appeal a bit for the fifth and sixth snaps in the series, and shared poses where she tossed the camera seductive, flirty looks.

Fans of the former wrestler will want to make sure they follow her on Instagram in order to get a peek at what her life is like now. Bella often shares snaps of her adorable daughter, as well as her husband, wrestler Daniel Bryan.

Lately, Bella seems to be spending a fair amount of time at the beach, enjoying the sand between her toes and the waves splashing at her ankles.

Loading...

Even though she no longer has to get in fighting shape for actual rounds in the ring, Bella still makes fitness a priority in her life. Just two days ago, she shared a selfie that she snapped at the gym in Scottsdale, Arizona. In the shot, she rocked a simple t-shirt, no makeup, and had her hair pulled back in a casual ponytail for her sweat session. Her physique is still absolutely incredible, especially considering the fact that she has a young baby girl, Birdie.