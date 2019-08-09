Kaia Gerber Looks Smoking Hot In Tiny Bikini

Good genes certainly run in the Crawford-Gerber DNA. Model and actress Kaia Gerber, who is the daughter of Rande Gerber and supermodel Cindy Crawford, is beginning to make a splash in the industry. While her mother was known for her curvaceous figure and flaunted her assets quite a bit in swimwear, Gerber herself has been pursuing more of a haute couture path. The beauty has walked the runway for countless huge designers and has begun carving out a name for herself in the industry, despite her young age.

She’s also not afraid to give her 4.5 million Instagram followers a glimpse into what her life is like when she’s not backstage at a fashion show, or prepping for a campaign. In a snap shared earlier today, Gerber was just lounging in an idyllic outdoor setting, enjoying some relaxation and sunshine.

In the snap, Gerber rocked a tiny bikini that showcased her toned stomach and mile long legs, and an unbuttoned shirt with the sleeves rolled up over top of the swimsuit. She reclined on a wooden lounge chair with a pillow on top, and there was a chic table beside her to use for holding any essentials.

The lounge chair was placed right beside a huge tree that offered a bit of shade.

Another lounge chair was visible on the other side of the tree, and in the distance a breathtaking view showcased that Gerber was spending time in what appeared to be a slice of paradise.

The model’s followers absolutely loved the shot, and the snap received over 170,000 likes within just nine hours, including a like from Victoria’s Secret Angel Lily Aldridge.

Though Gerber is stunning, she’s also not afraid to share a sillier side of herself on Instagram.

About a month ago, the beauty posted a shot of herself in a bath tub. While the premise may seem seductive, Gerber actually wanted to flaunt the fact that she had on a face mask and was taking a bit of time for self-care. She made a goofy hand gesture at the camera and fully embraced the fact that her followers could see the distinctive mask on her face.

Gerber also makes sure to highlight important moments from her career, and frequently shares shots of herself either backstage ready to walk the runway, or in some type of designer outfit strutting her stuff down the catwalk.

Given how much fashion content she posts, her followers always love seeing a shot that showcases more of her everyday life, like the snap of her lounging in the summer sunshine.