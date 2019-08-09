Carrie Underwood Sips Margarita In Instagram Post

Country cutie Carrie Underwood recently released another chart-topping song, “Southbound.” Underwood has put out a wide range of music over the years, from heartfelt ballads to revenge anthems, and her latest hit is a fun, carefree tribute to all that summer has to offer.

The music video for the song features plenty of backyard drinks and games, and The Nash News opted to congratulate the singer on her latest hit by sharing a snap from the video with their Instagram followers.

In the snap, Underwood rocked a simple black tank and had her blonde locks loose in tousled waves. She had a natural makeup look with a subtle smoky eye, and accessorized with a smart watch and simple black wedding band. In the shot, she sipped a margarita from a plastic glass and glanced right into the camera over the top of her drink. In the background was a stunning house that provided the perfect location for a backyard barbecue.

On Instagram, Underwood is normally very poised, and shares polished shots of herself on stage or at events. She doesn’t often flaunt her silly side on social media, so fans loved the glimpse at a more casual side of her personality. The outlet expressed how happy they were to see “Southbound” doing so well on the Billboard charts.

While Underwood herself has a whopping 8.9 million followers on Instagram, the humble Nashville outlet only has around 15,000. Nonetheless, their followers shared their support of Underwood on the post, which received over 1,100 likes.

One follower called “Southbound” a “super catchy tune.”

Another fan tagged Underwood herself in a comment, and said “anyday is a good day for a marg and @carrieunderwood.”

The country cutie is currently on a world tour, her “Cry Pretty” tour. According to her website, Underwood still has quite a few locations coming up on the tour, and quite a few performances ahead of her. She’ll be travelling around the United States with stops in San Diego, Los Angeles, Salt Lake City, Denver, Wichita, Kansas City, Houston, Lafayette, Dallas, and of course, Nashville, among many others. The tour stretches through the fall, with the final stop being on Halloween in Detroit, Michigan.

Fans of the country superstar will have to ensure they follow her on Instagram so that they don’t miss any of her behind the scenes shots on tour.

Underwood, a fitness lover, also occasionally shares snaps or short videos promoting her fitness apparel line, Calia by Carrie Underwood. She recently shared an inspiring video of the workouts responsible for her incredible physique.