Kylie Jenner’s Versace Bralette & Skirt Dinner Look Stumps Fans, They’ve Never Seen Her So Classy

Kylie Jenner has been called everything under the sun. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s risqué and eye-popping outfits have been dubbed trashy, outrageous, and inappropriate. With cleavage-flaunting outfits as her trademark, this 21-year-old has developed somewhat of a reputation for pushing the fashion boundaries.

Today is seeing Kylie shock her fans for other reasons.

Photos obtained by The Daily Mail today showed Kylie with boyfriend and baby daddy Travis Scott, plus 1-year-old daughter Stormi. The couple is currently vacationing in Italy ahead of the makeup mogul’s upcoming 22nd birthday. Kylie and Travis hit Capri’s streets for a dinner date that flew the flag for a display of the pair’s love, but this set of photos was ticking major style boxes.

Kylie appeared clad head-to-toe in Versace. The star was showcasing her sensational physique in a skimpy, but ultimately very chic bralette bearing colorful motifs in regal golds, whites, and other hues. The cropped upper was flashing hints of cleavage and Kylie’s stomach, but this wasn’t Kylie’s average getup. The mother of one had paired her top with a long, floaty, and matching skirt in pleats, with a cross-body bag adding further pizzazz. Kylie accessorized her look with simple black shades, gold jewelry, and matching flat sandals.

Travis had opted for his trademark casual look: the Astroworld rapper was outfitted in jeans, sneakers, and a tee, although the stroller he as pushing Stormi in was Fendi.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Do Romantic Italian Dinner Ahead of Her Bday https://t.co/qYcznwI5VB — TMZ (@TMZ) August 8, 2019

Fans don’t seem to know what to think. The Daily Mail‘s comments section wasn’t exclusively filled with praise, but comments suggesting somewhat of a jaw-drop reaction were plentiful.

“I actually like what she’s wearing. Shocker. She looks nice for once,” one fan wrote with 333 users agreeing.

“Love her dress” was a comment racking up 338 upvotes.

“Nicest I’ve seen her look,” another user added.

Kylie and her entire family have a long-standing and close relationship with the Versace brand. In 2017, Kylie wowed at the Met Gala in a custom-made Versace gown with platinum blonde locks. 2018 saw sister Kim Kardashian stun in liquid gold-effect Versace. This year’s event saw both Kylie and sister Kendall Jenner rock feathered and twinning Versace gowns in purples and oranges. The Italian designer’s head, Donatella Versace is a semi-frequent face over on the Kardashian-Jenners’ social media accounts.

While a fair few hurtful comments came in regarding Kylie’s face, this did seem to be one set of viewers willing to admit that Kylie can up the chic when she wants to.

