Hoda Kotb Delights Fans With Photo Of Haley Joy Holding Jenna Bush Hager’s Newborn Son, Hal

Hoda Kotb’s most recent Instagram share is melting hearts all over the world.

As fans who love and adore The Today Show host know, Kotb is currently on maternity leave after adopting her second child, Hope Catherine. So far, she has not let fans know when she is returning to her post on the show but she’s been on leave since April and ever since then, fans have been begging her to come back. And just last week, her co-star, Jenna Bush Hager gave birth to her third child — Henry Harold “Hal” Hager, meaning that both ladies are currently on maternity leave.

While it’s unclear when either of them will be back one thing is for sure — little Haley and Hal are already getting along famously. In the new post that was shared on her account, Kotb sent Instagram into a frenzy. The first adorable photo in the double-picture update shows little Haley and Hal snuggling together on a blue couch. The 2-year-old is all smiles as she has two pillows on her lap with Hal in her right arm.

The newborn looks as cozy as can be in a white onesie and matching socks. In the second image in the series, Kotb snaps a selfie with Jenna, Hal, and Haley all in the background. All three of the ladies wear a smile from ear to ear while little Hal sleeps like a rock. Since the post went live on Hoda’s account, it’s earned her a ton of traffic with over 85,000 likes in addition to 1,100-plus comments.

Some followers commented on the photo to gush over the adorable kiddos while countless others continued to beg both Hoda and Jenna to return to the air as soon as possible.

“So cool that you guys can share your maternity leave together!! Maybe you should film one episode of Hoda and Jenna from home with all the kids,” one follower commented on the image.

“Love this!!!! So sweet. Congratulations! I miss you on TV, but as a mom, I say take as long as you and your baby need,” another Instagram user raved with a series of emoji.

“I love all the real pictures, we watch you on television all dolled up by your makeup team, but these are the best pictures of all time!!!,” another raved with a series of heart emoji.

During her maternity leave, Hoda has been sharing a ton of photos with daughter Haley and her fans have been loving it. As The Inquisitr recently reported, Kotb wowed fans with an adorable post featuring Haley. In one image, Hoda can be seen walking down a wooden boardwalk on her way to the beach while she rocks a pair of short daisy dukes and a plain white t-shirt, wearing her short locks pulled back in a low bun. Just behind her is Haley, who is being pulled in a cart.

Fans can stay up to date with all of Hoda’s updates by giving her a follow on Instagram.