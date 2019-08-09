Sarah Michelle Gellar Rocks Denim Miniskirt, Says Goodbye To NYC

Actress and entrepreneur Sarah Michelle Gellar is best known to many fans as the supernatural creature fighting high school student in the hit teen show, Buffy The Vampire Slayer. The stunning blond actress has grown a lot since those days, and she married fellow actor Freddie Prinze Jr., and had two adorable children with him.

The actress has been in New York City for the past week or so, and has kept her 2.7 million Instagram followers updated by sharing shots from her time there. A week ago, Gellar stunned fans with a gorgeous close-up snap of her flawless face as she was snuggled up in a hotel robe. She also shared selfies from theater performances that she saw, and even posted a cute video of herself falling into a pit of blue balls at Color Factory.

Today, it seems that the actress’s time in New York City came to a close, and she concluded the trip by sharing a stunning selfie of herself in a rooftop paradise with an insane view.

In the snap, Gellar rocked a tiny denim miniskirt and a loose white blouse that was unbuttoned to reveal a tight tank underneath. She dressed for comfort, pairing the look with some simple white Nike tennis shoes, and had one hip popped while her hand was on the patio railing.

Gellar took the shot of herself with her cell phone, and the location is truly breathtaking. The actress snapped the selfie from her reflection in the glass on the rooftop patio, and in the background the Manhattan skyline is visible behind her.

Her fans loved her farewell to the city, and the snap received over 30,000 likes within just six hours, including a like from longtime New Yorker Kelly Ripa.

Though it’s been years since she played a vampire-slaying teen, many of the actress’s fans clearly still love her best in that role, and referenced the show in the comments section.

“We need you to take down a vampire in brooklyn,” one fan said.

Another follower couldn’t get over the fact that Gellar still looks so gorgeous.

“How have you not aged!!! You’re stunning.”

Loading...

Gellar, who is now an entrepreneur in the food industry, made sure to include a visit to Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer in her trip. Though the restaurant’s name advertises savory fare, they’re also known for their absolutely insane freak shakes that are piled high with crazy toppings.

Gellar posed in a funny selfie with two shakes, both of which appeared to have a huge chunk of cake on top of them, plenty of sprinkles, and much more.