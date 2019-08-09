Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Kyle Gets Cold Feet

Unexpected new The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Kyle gets cold feet on the day of his wedding to Lola. After many months of feeling sure about marrying the love of his life, something happens that makes Kyle question everything.

For months, Kyle’s (Michael Mealor) entire focus has been on dissolving his marriage to Summer (Hunter King) and enjoying life with Lola (Sasha Calle). Once they got engaged, Kyle went all out on planning the perfect wedding of Lola’s dreams. Of course, Lola does not seem to have many wedding dreams, but Kyle does, so it’s all fine.

Ever since Theo’s (Tyler Johnson) arrival in Genoa City, he’s hinted that Kyle is hiding something huge from their time together in New York. According to The Inquisitr‘s daily Y&R recap, the secret has something to do with a 17-year-old girl who could have died and whose parents Kyle paid off to keep himself out of trouble.

Kyle actor Michael Mealor discussed the storyline with Soap Opera Digest. He revealed that Theo sends him a pointed text ahead of the wedding.

“That text puts Kyle in a tailspin. He’s reminded of what he’s done, so he’s questioning if he’s still that person and is he being fake. He’s basically asking himself, ‘Who am I? Do I even deserve Lola? Have I been living a lie the last six months?’ So he starts to doubt who he is, and that’s why he gets cold feet.”

Kyle looks at everything he’s done and realizes that it has not been great. For one, he married Summer (Hunter King), so that she would give Lola part of her liver. Summer saved Lola’s life. Then, instead of living up to his promise of one year, Kyle left Summer and went to be with Lola. He even cheated on Summer with Lola for a while before they split officially.

It looks like Kyle may not have the rosy future he’d hoped to find with Lola, either, because his past is catching up to him quickly.

“Will what Kyle is running from finally catch up with him? The wedding may have gone off without a hitch, but his problems could just be beginning,” Mealor revealed.

The honeymoon between Lola and Kyle may be over before it even begins since Kyle did not open up to his fiance and tell her about all of his past before they say their I dos.