Normani Meets Janet Jackson And Leaves Touching Message

Janet Jackson is busy performing on her Las Vegas residency, “Metamorphosis” at the Park Theater but still has time to meet people after the show.

Jackson’s latest Instagram upload sees the icon with Normani, a former Fifth Harmony member who is currently breaking through as a solo artist.

The pair appear to look thrilled to be in each other’s company as they are both smiling with their teeth, looking radiant. Janet is rocking big red curly hair and Normani is owning long braids, a look Jackson was known for when she starred in the 1990s movie, Poetic Justice.

For Janet’s caption, she mentions that she is glad she got to talk to the “Love Lies” hitmaker and that she is proud of everything she has achieved. She stated that she is here for her whenever she needs to talk and that she is excited for Normani’s new music that will be released in the future. She ended the caption with the hashtag “BlackGirlMagic.”

The post quickly racked up over 20,000 likes within an hour, proving to be popular with her followers.

Normani commented on the post with a heartfelt message which has been liked in the thousands.

“I will forever be grateful for the moment that we shared. I still can’t believe that this is real life. It means the world that YOU took the time to stop and listen. I needed to hear your words now more than ever and I thank you for that. I love you forever!!!!!! I’ll keep you posted on the album…. I’m actually hyperventilating,” she shared.

“YES BABY THE TORCH IS BEING PASSED,” one user wrote.

“We stan a supportive & loving legend,” another shared.

“This is great… Janet reaches back to the new generation,” a third follower mentioned.

Loading...

“Love the big hair Janet, such a cutie,” a fourth fan commented.

Since embarking on a solo career, Normani has collaborated with a number of big names. Her first release, “Love Lies,” in 2018 was a duet with Khalid and featured on the Love, Simon soundtrack. The single peaked at No. 3 in Australia, No. 9 in the U.S., and No. 12 in the U.K. To date, it has gone 3x platinum in the U.S. after selling over 3 million copies, per RIAA.

Later that year, she teamed up with Calvin Harris on two tracks and 6lack.

In January 2019, she teamed up with Sam Smith on “Dancing With A Stranger,” another big hit. The single reached No. 3 in the U.K., No. 6 in Australia, and No. 7 in the U.S.

As for Janet, she is scheduled to play at the Park Theater until August 17. In November, she is set to perform a stint of shows in Australia, which will be her first time doing so in eight years, which The Inquisitr reported.