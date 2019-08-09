‘Westworld’ Season 3 Theory: The Outside World Is Just A New Theme Park

The latest fan theory sees the real world merely being a new theme park in 'Westworld.'

Even without a Season 3 premiere date, fans are already working out new theories regarding the next installment of HBO’s Westworld.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses HBO’s Westworld. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

HBO’s Westworld is probably the most perfect TV series in order to develop out there fan theories. After all, the hit sci-fi series involved robots that look and act exactly like humans, so much so that it is very hard to distinguish at times what is real and what is the robot’s — or host’s — viewpoint.

As a result of this, many theories have been developed over the course of two seasons that has led to some pretty interesting plot ideas among fans. Now, as viewers get ready for Season 3 of Westworld, which won’t drop until 2020, there is a new theory out there about where the next season will be located.

In the latest trailer for Season 3 of Westworld, it becomes apparent that viewers will get to spend more time in the real world outside of the Westworld theme parks. This has come about thanks to Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) escaping the park in Season 2. Previously, fans have had tantalizing glimpses of the real world thanks to some flashbacks involving Dolores as well as the Man in Black (Ed Harris). Season 3 looks set to be based mostly in the real world. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, HBO has headed to Singapore in order to achieve the futuristic world they were aiming for outside of the theme parks.

However, Screen Rant has suggested that maybe this is just the latest decoy in order to get viewers to believe that they will get to see how the world looks outside of Westworld but, in reality, it is just another theme park. While there is no concrete evidence to back this theory up, there really doesn’t need to be with Westworld as nothing is ever really exactly as it seems. In addition, Season 3 of Westworld has been billed with the title of “The New World” in the same way that Season 1 was called “The Maze” and Season 2 was referred to as “The Door.” So, the latest title for Season 3 does give the impression that a new world is going to be explored. Of course, why there would be a theme park based on the real world is the real question to be asked.

Viewers will have to turn into the next season of Westworld to find out whether or not this new world is the real world seen in the trailer or a new world inside the Westworld theme park.

You can view the new trailer for Season 3 of Westworld below.

Season 3 of Westworld will premiere on HBO in the first half of 2020.