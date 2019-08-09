Kylie Jenner Recalls Filming A Drunk Makeup Tutorial With Khloe Kardashian As A ‘Night To Remember’

Kylie Jenner's 'Drunk Get Ready With Me' YouTube video shows a different side of the billionaire makeup mogul.

Kylie Jenner will be turning 22-years-old this weekend. Though she may be the youngest of the Jenner-Kardashian clan, she is by far the wealthiest. Jenner is worth an incredible $1 billion dollars, an amount accumulated largely in part because of her makeup line, Kylie Cosmetics. Once Jenner’s lip glosses, lip sticks, and lip liners began flying off the shelves, she began to introduce new products to her line. In addition to cosmetic products, Jenner recently introduced her own skincare line, called Kylie Skin. The skincare line is already drawing further wealth to the young star, causing many to wonder how she manages to find such incredible success when embarking upon every one of her new business ventures.

The youngest member of the famous family recently posted a candid YouTube video in which she shares a drunk version of a get ready with me makeup tutorial alongside her older sister, Khloe Kardashian. The video certainly showed Jenner in a different light, according to US Weekly.

Jenner, sitting in front of a light pink backdrop took one shot of liquor while waiting for her older sister to arrive. She informed her over 5 million YouTube followers that this was an adventure she’d never tried out before.

“All right, save the date August 10th — my actual birthday. We’re launching the collection. And yeah, I’m about to go film a drunk ‘get ready with me’ with one of my sisters. So wish me luck,” Jenner tells the camera as she begins, reminding everyone to check out her new birthday line which will be released this weekend.

Throughout the video, Jenner certainly seemed more laid back than she often appears during her popular vlogs. While she was supposedly quite intoxicated, she still managed to pull of a makeup look that appeared to be as flawless as always.

“I’ve never done my makeup wasted before, so wish me luck. To be determined,” Jenner revealed, mid-way through the look.

Despite the fact that Kardashian and Jenner consumed around 11 shots combined throughout the 20 minute video clip, their makeup turned out looking pretty professional. Jenner walked fans through how to use some of her most popular products, including her concealer, powder, and lip gloss. Towards the end of the video, Sofia Richie and Corey Gamble both made appearances. Richie is currently dating Scott Disick, the father of Kourtney Kardashian’s three children, while Corey Gamble is in a committed relationship with the Kardashian matriarch herself, Kris Jenner.