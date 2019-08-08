Demi Rose Sizzles In Skintight Black Dress

British bombshell Demi Rose Mawby finds an excuse to rock bikinis no matter where she travels, but tropical Bali, Indonesia is definitely an appropriate spot to rock super skimpy attire. Demi Rose arrived in the exotic destination after spending some time in Mykonos, Greece, and Ibiza, Spain, and hasn’t hesitated about flaunting her physique.

Demi Rose has rocked several skimpy bikinis, and even shared a shot of herself in some wild polka dot pants, completely topless. In fact, apart from a look shared yesterday in which she rocked an entirely see-through dress over a bikini, the babe has been in swimwear for nearly her entire stay.

The buxom bombshell decided to mix things up today by sharing a shot of herself where she donned actual clothing — although the look still managed to highlight her voluptuous curves. Demi Rose rocked a black dress with a halter neckline that dipped nearly down to her waist in the back. The ultra thin black fabric clung to every inch of her body, and was so sheer it almost seemed as though it was struggling to stretch over the model’s booty.

She had her hair pulled up in a sleek, chic bun, and her makeup was neutral with two bold pops of highlighter under her brow and along her cheek bone. She kept things simple, and accessorized solely with a pair of statement earrings that dangled down past her shoulder.

The background offers some insight into the idyllic spot where she’s staying. Demi Rose appeared to be posing on some type of balcony area that overlooked lush green Balinese plants, and the greenery seemed to stretch out as far as the eye can see. The sun was setting, casting the entire view with a magical glow.

Demi Rose’s fans absolutely loved the snap, and the shot received over 63,000 likes within less than an hour. Her fans filled the comments section with compliments, and couldn’t find enough nice things to say about the brunette babe.

“Girl the positive energy is glowing off you,” one follower commented.

Another follower called Demi Rose “absolutely perfect and very beautiful.”

Demi Rose hasn’t revealed how long she’ll be in Bali in her posts quite yet. According to the caption on her topless shot, Demi Rose arrived in the exotic destination five days ago, but she hasn’t yet stated how long she’ll be soaking up the Balinese sunshine. Fans will have to make sure they’re following her on Instagram to ensure they get more insight into how her vacation is going — and what kind of skimpy looks she’s wearing.