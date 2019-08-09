Victoria’s Secret Angel Barbara Palvin Posts An Up-Close Image, Shows Off Skin Through Unbuttoned Shirt

Hungarian bombshell Barbara Palvin — who is best known to her whopping 12.5 million Instagram followers for being a Victoria’s Secret Angel — recently took to her account and left everyone completely awestruck with a sexy, up-close image.

In the picture, the 25-year-old model could be seen wearing a blue shirt which she deliberately left unbuttoned to expose a glimpse of her cleavage. Although there was not a lot of exposure, Barbara showed a little and intelligently left the rest to the imagination of the viewers — a move that did her nothing but favors as fans immediately fell in love with the snap.

The model let her hair down and wore a full face of makeup, including some very subtle shades. She stared right into the camera to click the selfie while she left her lips slightly parted to pull off a very provocative pose.

In the caption, the model tagged Victoria’s Secret’s official Instagram page and asked her fans “who is ready for Miami.” She, however, did not provide any further details as to what she is up to these days.

Within an hour of posting, the beautiful picture racked up more than 500,000 likes and about 2,500 comments, where fans praised the model for her beautiful looks, as well as her sense of style.

Apart from her regular fans and followers, some of her fellow models also liked and commented on the picture, including, but not limited to, Romee Strijd, Lorena Rae, Jasmine Tookes, Olivia Brower and Brooks Nader. A look at the comments section shows that fans from all over the world showered the model with compliments, as many of the comments were posted in various languages, including Turkish, Russian, Spanish, Arabic, Chinese and, of course, her native Hungarian.

“Damn girl, how are you even real?” one of her fans wrote on the picture.

“You are the epitome of perfection Barbara. I really love you,” another fan commented on the snap.

A third fan wrote the following comment to express his admiration for the hot model.

“It should be illegal to be this gorgeous.”

Loading...

A day ago, Barbara treated her fans to yet another sultry image where she could be seen wearing an all-black ensemble. The model ditched her bra and exposed a glimpse of her bare chest and stomach through her black leather jacket, a move which instantly raised the heat of her Instagram page. In the caption, she informed her fans that the picture was captured for the cover of the Italian magazine, iO Donna.

According to an article by Famous Birthdays, Palvin, who is currently in a relationship with actor Dylan Sprouse, previously dated English singer Julian Perretta. She also had a brief fling with Canadian pop star Justin Bieber.