Khloe Kardashian Looks Like Sister Kim On Instagram, Rocks Cleavage In Bright White Top

In her most recent Instagram post, Khloe Kardashian was mistaken for her sister Kim. The resemblance was unmistakable as the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star rocked blonde hair with dark roots in a two-picture share.

“@khloekardashian if you had black hair you couldnt tell you and @kimkardashian apart, i swear lol,” one fan commented.

Within one hour of being uploaded, Khloe’s social media entry garnered more than 300,000 likes from her fanbase of 97 million followers.

While some mentioned how similar she and her sibling look, others admitted that she is their favorite Kardashian.

Many offered fire emoji while more gave her red heart and heart-faced emoji.

Khloe’s precision makeup was also a topic of conversation.

“Yesss honey. This look is everything!! You look so gorgeous! And the makeup is on point!” stated one admirer.

For the first image in the two-shot pack, the 35-year-old was staring straight into the camera, her long, straight hair parted in the middle. Her immaculate brows were carefully enhanced while her eyes featured pink shadow and highlighter, black mascara — possibly covering false eyelashes — and slightly exaggerated black liner. She rocked a nude lip that seemed pluckier than usual.

Khloe put the index finger up to her full lips, her long, pink-manicured nail nearly touching a front tooth. This particular action, although subtle, seemed to be reminiscent of how Kim has posed in the past.

In addition, KoKo wore a delicate cross around her neck and two prominent diamond rings on her right hand.

Meanwhile, the second picture in the pack was taken from further away than the first, which was more of a portrait in nature. The other shot showed a lot more of Khloe’s fit body. Her right arm was ripped in the image, proving that yesterday’s workout video on Instagram did see her working overtime.

For today’s upload, Khloe wore a white tank top, as the casual garment offered more than a hint of cleavage. This time, the reality television mogul was looking away from the camera to something in the distance. Perhaps she was just dealing with a wandering mind, maybe even thinking about drunk antics she took part in that involved Don Julio 1942 and Kylie Jenner.

Apparently, Khloe celebrated sister Kylie’s 22nd birthday days before the actual date by joining her in downing shots as the pair readied themselves to create a makeup video.

Kylie took her first shot of alcohol before Khloe showed up, decked out in pink as she arrived in her black Mercedes SUV. Even before leaving the parking lot, she was already catching up with her little sister by chasing her first shot with Red Bull.

“This is definitely the most fun I’ve ever had making a video!” exclaimed Kylie while Khloe kept on her drinking, getting more and more drunk with every sip.