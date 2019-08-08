Australian Bombshell Gabby Epstein Spills Out Of The Tiniest Leopard-Print Bikini In New Snap

Gabby Epstein wowed her fans again this week with a sizzling new swimsuit snap that is getting noticed for all the right reasons.

The latest addition to the Australian bombshell’s bikini-clad Instagram snap was shared on Thursday, August 8, and one glance explains why it’s racked up thousands of likes after just minutes of going live to the social media platform. In the photo, Gabby was captured baring a huge grin on her face as she touted her Hey Silky Skin products, explaining to her fans in the caption that they were definitely coming with her on her upcoming trip to Los Angeles. The model’s fans, however, seemed to overlook what she was advertising, instead being instantly captivated by her flawless bikini body that was left nearly completely in eyesight.

The social media sensation sent pulses racing as she showed off her enviable figure in the tiniest leopard-print bikini that left very little to the imagination. Its minuscule, sports bra-style top half hardly provided any coverage to the babe’s voluptuous assets, which threatened to spill out from every angle for a seriously NSFW display — but Gabby’s 2.2 million followers certainly did not seem to mind. The matching bottoms of the set were equally as scandalous. The only part of it to be seen was its thick waistband that sat high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist, leaving her long, toned legs and curvy booty exposed in their entirety.

To completely her itty-bitty ensemble, Gabby wore her signature blonde tresses down in loose, beachy waves that spilled over her shoulder and down her bare decolletage. A few tresses fell to perfectly frame her face, which was done up with a minimal makeup look consisting of a bright red lip and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

Fans of the Aussie beauty went wild for the latest sexy upload to her Instagram feed. At the time of this writing, the post has already racked up over 6,000 likes after just 20 minutes of going live to the social media platform, while dozens flocked to the comments section with compliments on her jaw-dropping display.

“What a beautiful smile,” one person wrote, while another said Gabby was “literal perfection.”

“You look amazing babe,” commented a third.

Loading...

This is only the most recent time that Gabby has slipped into a bikini on social media. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the babe recently showed off her famous curves on the beach in an itty-bitty purple bikini — a look that sent Instagram into a near meltdown.