Joe Biden Says ‘We Choose Truth Over Facts’ In Yet Another Slip Of Tongue

During a speech at the Iowa State Fair on Thursday, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden flubbed his words, saying that Democrats “choose truth over facts,” The Washington Examiner reports.

“There is nothing we’ve ever decided to do we’ve been unable to do. Period. That’s not hyperbole. We have never, never, never failed when we’re together. And ladies and gentlemen, it’s time to get up,” the former vice president said, proceeding to slam President Donald Trump.

“Everybody knows who Donald Trump is. Even his supporters know who he is. We got to let him know who we are. We choose unity over division. We choose science over fiction,” Biden said of the commander-in-chief.

“We choose truth over facts,” the presidential candidate added, prompting the crowd to cheer.

This is not the first gaffe Biden has made on the campaign trail. Most recently, as Mediaite reported, while addressing the two mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, Biden fumbled his words and mixed up the locations, mourning the tragic events in “Houston” and “Michigan.”

In an earlier gaffe, the former vice president closed his Democratic presidential debate performance by urging his supporters to “go to Joe 30330.”

As CNN reported, other candidates on the stage told viewers to visit their campaign websites and sign up to volunteer, and Biden appeared to want to do the same. But, instead of directing supporters to his website, the 76-year-old appeared to have wanted to instruct them to send a text containing the word “JOE” to 30330, only to misspeak.

During the same debate, as Fox News reported, Biden referred to fellow presidential Cory Booker as “president.” This prompted criticism from radio personality Charlamagne tha God, who opined that Biden seems to think that “all black politicians look alike.”

in June, while arguing for bipartisanship and “civility,” Biden bragged about working with notorious segregationist senators James Eastland of Mississippi and Herman Talmadge of Georgia. According to The Associated Press, the White House hopeful’s remarks prompted controversy, but he has refused to apologize for them.

The former vice president is known to be gaffe-prone. He has even acknowledged this, once describing himself as a “gaffe machine,” according to The Guardian.

Many of Biden’s gaffes have been caught on camera. For instance, during a 2008 campaign speech, he told Senator Chuck Graham to “stand up” and let the crowd see him, apparently forgetting that Graham is a wheelchair-bound paraplegic.

The former vice president’s behavior around women has also come into question, with some accusing him of touching and hugging a number of women without their consent. Over the years, Biden has made a number of remarks interpreted as racist, once describing former President Barack Obama as the “first mainstream African American who is articulate and bright and clean.”

Democratic primary voters appear to be unfazed by Biden’s propensity for gaffes, it seems. According to a RealClear Politics average of polling data, he is the front-runner, leading the field by double digits in virtually all polls.