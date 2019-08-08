Niece Waidhofer Wears Provocative Black Lingerie And Strikes An Extremely Sexy Pose In Her Bedroom

Whenever the name of Instagram model Niece Waidhofer is mentioned, the first few things that come to mind are sexy, goth, bondage and gorgeous. And now, the model is taking hotness to the next level by posting some extremely suggestive pictures on the photo-sharing website.

In her latest share, the model could be seen busting out of a black bra as she lay on her bed to pose for the picture. Niece lifted her legs up, closed her eyes, arched her back and left her mouth slightly agape to pull off a very suggestive pose.

Her sexy lingerie spiced up the look and within two hours of going live, the highly NSFW picture racked up more than 31,000 likes and over 450 comments, where fans and followers praised the model for her sexiness. According to the geotag, the picture was captured in Great Valley, New York.

“Favorite picture ever!” one of her fans commented.

“[Sic] Damn Babie! Love ur curves,” another commentator posted.

A third fan said that Niece has the most gorgeous body that he had ever seen.

While most of her fans praised Niece for her beauty, some uber-excited fans posted very sexually explicit comments to express their feelings for the hottie.

Apart from the suggestive bedroom photo, Niece earlier shared a very sexy selfie with her fans where she could be seen wearing a revealing peach-colored sleeveless shirt that she teamed with a pair of knee-length gray socks. As Niece clicked the mirror selfie, she tightly pulled her shirt down, exposing major sideboob through the armhole of her shirt in the process.

The model wore a full face of makeup in her trademark goth style while she accessorized with a pair of black-framed glasses to pull off a chic, yet sexy look.

As of this writing, and within seven hours of going live, the picture racked up more than 40,000 likes and over 500 comments, which prove that Niece is indeed immensely popular on Instagram.

“I gotta remember not to open my phone around people at work when you post.Which reminds me, you have new fans now,” one of her fans said.

Loading...

“Damn, why are you so sexy?” another fan wrote.

A third fan said that Niece is not only gorgeous, as she also comes up with the funniest captions on Instagram.

Although Niece’s shot is mainly popular because of her sexy Instagram pictures, she made headlines a few years ago when she had to delete her Reddit account after receiving too many hateful comments. According to an article by The Sun, the model once posted a pic of herself on Reddit’s “Roast It” section and asked people to post snide comments about her.

Although she took the daring step, the situation went out of control and people started crossing their limits. As a result, the model had to delete her account as she could not take it anymore.