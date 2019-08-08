Julianne Hough’s New Nude Photo Is Slammed On Instagram

Julianne Hough’s latest Instagram share is causing quite the discussion on social media.

Over the past few days, the America’s Got Talent judge has been posting a series of nude photos for fans from a spread in Women’s Health. And in her most recent Instagram share, Hough once again flaunts her fully-nude body for fans while striking a seductive pose. In the shot, the blonde bombshell poses in profile, standing on a giant white ball with a white wall behind her.

The America’s Got Talent judge shows off her toned and tanned figure including her pert derriere and insanely toned legs. She covers her chest with both of her hands but still leaves very little to be desired. For the stunning shot, Hough wears her short, blonde tresses straight and slicked back out of her face while also donning a face full of makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, and blush.

In the caption of the image, Julianne mentions that she is a part of the kinrgy movement. In just a short time of going live on her account, the photo has garnered the blonde beauty a lot of attention with over 45,000 likes in addition to 350-plus comments. While some followers chimed in on the image to let Hough know she looks amazing, countless others got into an intense debate with many slamming Julianne for posing nude and others coming to her defense.

“How many of these pictures are you going to post?? Enough already keep your nudeness for your hubby!!,” one follower commented.

“What is wrong with the human body in its most natural form? Just because we have hyper sexualized women and their bodies does not make these photos wrong or “slutty”. Y’all need to get a grip,” another clapped back.

“Put your clothes back on!,” another Instagram user commented.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr reported that the 31-year-old shared her NSFW cover of Women”s Health. In the gorgeous and sexy snapshot, Hough leaps in the air, putting one leg up in front of her and the other bent and behind her. The former Dancing With the Stars judge uses one arm to cover her bare chest and the other is held high up in the sky. Julianne appears to be makeup-free in the photo, letting her true beauty and flawless face shine through. Hough’s hair also flies up above her in the fun-filled action shot.

Like her most recent nude photo, this one earned the star a lot of attention with over 324,000 likes in addition to upwards of 3,600 comments.