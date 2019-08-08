‘Teen Mom’ Chelsea Houska Wows In Snakeskin Top, Tiny Black Shorts & Strappy Heels

Chelsea Houska is wowing her fans. The Teen Mom 2 star might spend most of her time on the MTV series running after her three kids in hoodies and leggings, but this girl can up the ante when she wants to. The 27-year-old has been rocking some seriously stylish looks via her Instagram stories of late. Despite looking a knockout in all of her story lookbooks, Chelsea retains her humble edge — she’ll mostly opt out of posting the snazzy looks via full-blown Instagram updates and stick to Stories that vanish from the digital space after 24 hours.

Earlier today, Chelsea took to her Instagram Stories for a little selfie time. The redhead was looking nothing short of stunning.

Chelsea had opted for a stylish, funky, and ultimately very sexy ensemble comprised of a snakeskin top paired with a tiny pair of black shorts. The racy look was, however, combined with an elegant white blazer that added chic accents. The star’s long, toned, and bronzed legs were on show, with a pair of fluorescent and strappy yellow heels accentuating them.

Chelsea posed for her selfie with shoulder-length straightened hair, discreet and feature-enhancing bronzer, plus smokey black eyeliner completing the look. Her simple choice of jewelry added minimal flourishes to a girl who needs none.

As one of Teen Mom 2‘s adored faces, Chelsea is loved for her fun sense of humor, real attitude, and solid marriage to husband Cole DeBoer. The series’ other cast members – including former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans – may be facing drama galore right now, but Chelsea has bucked the trend by remaining steady.

Chelsea and Cole have been married since 2016. Together, they welcomed children Watson and Layne, although Chelsea is also a mother to Aubree with now-ex-boyfriend Adam Lind.

Speaking to Us Weekly about how she met Cole, Chelsea revealed that it was somewhat of a chance encounter at a gas station.

“He was across at the other pump. And I looked, and he was staring at me. We didn’t even talk. We just kept looking at each other because we’re both shy. And then we were passing each other when we left because we lived out towards the same way.”

Chelsea then admitted that the two didn’t actually speak at the gas station, as Cole hunted her down on social media.

“A few days later, he contacted me on social media and was like, ‘Hi. I got gas next to you the other day.’ And I was like, ‘Thank you, Jesus,'” she added.

Fans wishing to see more of Chelsea should tune into Teen Mom 2 or follow the star’s Instagram.