Joe Biden Says Donald Trump’s ‘Vacant-Eyed’ Condemnation Of White Nationalism Isn’t ‘Fooling Anyone’

Joe Biden continued his criticism of Donald Trump on Thursday when he got into an argument with a reporter from the right-wing news outlet Breitbart. According to The Hill, the former Vice President gave a speech at an Iowa state fair accusing the president of supporting white nationalists with his divisive language.

Biden told the assembled audience that while Trump has called for the nation to reject racism, he doesn’t believe that the president means what he says.

“His low energy, vacant-eyed mouthing of the words written for him condemning white supremacists this week, I don’t think fooled anyone at home or abroad,” Biden said.

However, one reporter in the audience took issue with Biden’s criticism. Joel Pollak from Breitbart pointed out that Trump made a speech specifically rejecting white nationalism.

“In one voice, our nation must condemn bigotry, hatred and white supremacy,” Trump said after the devastating shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.

Biden quickly shot back that the president has also supported white nationalists instead of rejecting them.

“No, he did not. He walked out and he said, let’s get this straight, he said there were ‘very fine people’ in both groups. They were chanting anti-Semitic slogans, carrying flags.”

Biden’s comments were a reference to the violent protests in Charlottesville, Virginia in August 2017, which left one woman dead after a man drove his car into the crowd of counter-protestors. At the time, the president famously said that there were “very fine people on both sides” of the argument, which the former vice president says gave license to those who support white supremacist ideologies.

While some supporters say that Trump’s words were taken out of context, critics have pointed to them as evidence that the president supports racist beliefs.

“Those words stunned the nation and shocked the world. In doing so, he assigned a moral equivalence between those spewing hate and those with the courage to stand against it,” Biden said on Thursday.

Biden also gave a speech where he blamed the president for the recent shooting in El Paso, which claimed the lives of 22 people and injured dozens more. The alleged shooter reportedly posted a manifesto condemning Latinx people in the U.S. using language that has often been employed by the president, prompting critics to lay part of the blame for the violence at Trump’s feet.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the Democratic presidential frontrunner told the assembled crowd of supporters that he believes the president has added fuel to the fire of white supremacy in the United States.