Janet Jackson To Tour Australia For The First Time In Eight Years

It’s good news for fans of Janet Jackson in Australia, as the “What Have You Done For Me Lately” icon will be returning for her first tour there in eight years. With the stint of Australian dates comes a rare New Zealand show in between. Jackson hasn’t performed there since 1998.

Described as “Australia’s Biggest Party,” Jackson will be headlining an event called “RNB Fridays Live 2019” across the country.

Other acts on the line up include The Black Eyed Peas, 50 Cent, Jason Derulo, Keri Hilson, and many more, according to the RNB Fridays website.

The tour will kick off in November and is set to be a huge nostalgic party.

The last time Janet toured Australia was in 2011 for her “Number Ones, Up Close And Personal” World Tour.

The tour dates:

Friday, November 8 — HBF Park, Perth

Saturday, November 9 — Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

Sunday, November 10 — Adelaide Showground, Adelaide

Friday, November 15 — Brisbane Showgrounds, Brisbane

Saturday, November 16 — Giants Stadium, Sydney

With the announcement came a lot of excited fans who expressed their happiness.

“OMFG! Janet Jackson!!!! Sisqo!!!! Black Eyed Peas!! 50 Cent!!! All of the memories and feels right now!!!!” one Instagram user wrote.

“JANET F**KING JACKSON!!!!! We’re on,” another shared.

“OMFG!!!! My heart can’t take this!!” a third mentioned.

Currently, Janet is in the middle of her Las Vegas residency, “Metamorphosis,” which is causing quite a storm. The legend started the second leg last month and continues to wow her audience, which The Inquisitr previously reported. All shows take place at the Park Theater.

Per Setlist.fm, the residency features 37 songs, including her many No. 1 singles, rare album cuts, and a special tribute to her Rhythm Nation 1814 album, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary later this year.

Loading...

During the first leg in May, a number of huge industry names attended to watch the “That’s The Way Love Goes” songstress, including Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, Hailee Steinfeld, Gabrielle Union, and Queen Latifah. In a series of Instagram posts, Janet shared some of the professional meet-and-greet photos she took, per The Inquisitr.

For the second leg, more high-profile names such as Teyana Taylor and Lena Waithe came to visit Jackson and bagged themselves a snapshot behind her official backdrop, which The Inquisitr noted.

Janet’s residency is scheduled to finish on August 17. Recently, her fans took to social media to express that they want to witness this show around the world, as previously revealed by The Inquisitr.

On Spotify, she currently has over 4.4 million monthly listeners, proving she’s still a relevant act today.

To keep up with Janet’s busy life, follow her on Instagram where her account boasts over 3.6 million followers.