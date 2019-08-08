Brielle Biermann Rocks Lace-Up Pants In Sultry New Shot

Brielle Biermann keeps sharing one sexy photo after another on her highly-followed Instagram account.

As fans who follow the reality star on social media know, Biermann has been vacationing in Turks and Caicos with her family. During her time there, the stunner has shared plenty of photos for her legion of fans, and each and every image has garnered her a ton of attention. In the most recent post that was shared with fans, Biermann appears to be at a restaurant, where she confesses that she hates waiting.

In the first sultry shot, the reality star sits on a chair and looks directly into the camera. While wearing a slight smile on her face, the blonde bombshell also wears a face full of makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, and lipgloss. Brielle wears her long locks down and straight as they fall over her chest. To complete the sexy look, Biermann rocks a skintight black shirt with a pair of sexy red lace-up pants.

In the second image in the series of two, Biermann dons the same exact outfit but this time playfully holds up a soft drink to her lips, sipping a red straw. In the image, her long and orange manicured nails are also on display.

Since the post went live on her account, it’s earned the Don’t Be Tardy star a ton of attention from fans with over 15,000 likes, in addition to 150-plus comments.

Some of Brielle’s fans commented on the photo to gush over her cute outfit while countless others let her know that she looks gorgeous. A few others simply commented on the snapshot using emoji rather than words.

“I love u so much,” one follower commented with a series of pink heart emoji.

“My goodness girl you’re perfff [sic],” another raved.

“Ugh! You are so gorgeous!!,” one more chimed in.

Last week, The Inquisitr shared that Brielle left very little to the imagination in a photo from her beachside getaway to Turks and Caicos. In the first image in the series of two, the social media sensation posed with a large collection of rocks just behind her. The Don’t Be Tardy star bent over in the shallow ocean water, with a rainbow in the background making the timing of the photo absolutely perfect. While clad in a skimpy black bikini, the 22-year-old showed off her flawless figure in a bandeau top and tiny bottoms.

The second photo in the deck is very similar to the first — only this time, Brielle is kneeling down and sipping her wine. Plain and simple — Brielle is stunning.