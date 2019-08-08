‘RHOC’s’ Gina Kirschenheiter’s Ex Says She Is Behaving ‘Erratically’ To Create Drama For The Show

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Gina Kirschenheiter is being accused of acting in an “erratic” way in order to create interest for her role on the Bravo show. Gina’s estranged husband Matt filed court documents as part of their ongoing divorce that lay out his opinion of Gina’s behavior, and it isn’t nice.

According to court documents obtained by Radar Online, Matt says that Gina has been “extremely vindictive” and is more concerned about how she appears on camera than raising their kids right.

“Petitioner has been acting erratically and in a way that I believe is unfortunately more based on a ‘storyline’ for her reality television show and not rooted in the best interest of our children.”

Gina recently accused Matt of abusing drug and alcohol, but Matt claims that her accusations aren’t true and that she uses their kids to get to him.

“Petitioner has historically been extremely vindictive and has used the children when she becomes angry or wants to control me,” he wrote.

“I am convinced that Petitioner is using any excuse she can to separate the children from me,” he said in a later part of the statement.

Apparently, Matt believes that Gina has caused some serious problems in their lives. He says that after he found out she was filming scenes about his arrest for the 10th season of the show, he realized that she was “acting irrationally” and stopped making payments on her car.

“She caused total chaos as we did not know if she was coming to pick up the children or not,” he wrote, adding that she wanted his visitation with his children to be revoked because, he believed, it meant she would have to pay her own car payment.

The statement comes after a turbulent few months for the couple. Matt was arrested for domestic violence in June after Gina said that he hit, choked and dragged her across the room. She also says that her estranged husband threatened to kill her. At this point, he hasn’t been charged with a crime, and he has been allowed to have supervised visits with his kids.

But Matt reportedly failed to have a monitor present during one visit and so Gina asked the judge to revoke his visitation. The request was denied.

Radar also reported that Matt was fired from his job after he was arrested, further sending his life into chaos.