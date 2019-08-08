Australian Model Natasha Oakley Spreads Her Legs In ‘Mango Bikini’ For Sultry New Pic

Natasha Oakley has been touring the Mediterranean for several weeks now, going from France to Italy to Greece, where she currently is enjoying some fun-filled days nonstop, as her Instagram fans will surely know. Late on Wednesday, the Australian model and businesswoman took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot of herself in a skimpy bikini as she soaks up as much sun as she possibly can.

In the photo, Oakley is hanging out in the sun while sitting on a balcony in Santorini — as the geotag she included with her post indicates and its famous whitewashed houses on the hill confirm. The model is sitting on a low wall with her legs spread apart as she has one foot on the floor and the other crossed under her leg. Oakley is rocking a mango-colored two-piece bathing suit that consists of an underwire top with two thin straps that go over the model’s shoulders and a low-cut neckline that dips into her chest, putting her cleavage on full display.

The model teamed her top with a pair of matching dark yellow bottoms that sit high on her sides and low at the front, helping accentuate her figure by constraint her wide hips with her slender waist and toned abs.

As she indicated by the tag added to her post, the bikini she is wearing is by Monday Swimwear, the brand she launched in 2014 alongside her friend and business partner Devin Brugman. Oakley accessorized her look with a wide-brimmed straw hat that gives her outfit a very fitting Mediterranean quality.

Oakley is enjoying a summery watermelon drink, which she is holding in her hand as she touches her hat with the other hand. The model is tilting her head back slightly with her eyes closed and lips curled into a smile.

The post, which Oakley shared with her 2.1 million Instagram followers, garnered nearly 25,000 likes and more than 130 comments in under a day of being posted as of the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her beauty and to express their admiration for her.

“You look just amazing,” one user raved, trailing the comment with a double pink heart emoji.

“The idyllic Santorini life,” another fan pointed out as they added several emoji, including a sun, hands raised and a double pink heart.

“Love this swimsuit,” a third fan chimed in, following the message with a series of heart eyes emoji.