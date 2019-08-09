5 Times ‘Teen Mom’ Stars Have Been Arrested And Why

Teen Mom stars sometimes endure tough times simply by giving birth at very early ages. However, being featured on reality television can make life easier, financially and otherwise.

Sadly, the exposure on MTV can also result in adverse effects, periodically landing the young mothers — and/or their nearest and dearest — in the slammer.

Consider the alleged illegal fate of certain Teen Mom cast members.

1. Jenelle Evans

Jenelle Evans is a regular at her local jail. In the course of eight years, she has been arrested at least 10 times, according to E! Online.

This all began in 2011 when the Teen Mom 2 star was cuffed after reportedly being charged with breaking and entering as well as drug possession. After pleading guilty for drug paraphernalia possession, Jenelle was given probation while the other alleged offenses were dropped.

After that, the 27-year-old reality television personality was arrested twice in 2011, at least a few times in 2012, and then again in 2013. That April, she was hauled into jail because she was said to have been in possession of heroin and paraphernalia. She was also arrested for simple assault, but all three allegations were eventually dropped.

In August, Jenelle failed a court-ordered drug test which resulted in jail time.

In February 2015, she was arrested for driving without a license. In May that same year, she was “arrested on a charge of first-degree criminal domestic violence,” states Entertainment Tonight via Yahoo.

2. Kieffer Delp

Former Teen Mom 2 cast member Kieffer Delp, one of Jenelle Evans’s former boyfriends, was reportedly operating a meth lab, a cause for his January 2018 arrest.

After being cuffed and taken away by the Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, cops, Us Weekly was able to get its hands on the official court documents.

Delp was not only charged with making methamphetamine, but he was also charged with “intent to deliver, possession of substances for methamphetamine, waste in manufacture of methamphetamine and possession and prohibited acts.”

The 28-year-old ultimately accepted a plea deal which meant serving “18 to 36 months at a state correctional institution,” according to People via Mike Manko, spokesperson for the Allegheny County district attorney’s office.

Brunswick County Sheriff's Department / Getty Images

3. Amber Portwood

Amber Portwood has been arrested a total of 15 times. Her most recent entanglement requiring the law to intervene happened in July when she was taken to jail on felony domestic battery charges, stated Us Weekly.

The source said that the Teen Mom OG cast member had been fighting with Andrew Glennon, her boyfriend of two years. She reportedly hit the cinematographer “while he was holding their 1-year-old child” after “having a disagreement,” a police spokesperson said via Us.

4. Farah Abraham

Farah Abraham was “going hard” at the Beverly Hills Hotel on June 14, 2018, according to TMZ. She was allegedly arguing with other guests, and then she reportedly assaulted a security guard. After that, a citizen’s arrest went into effect.

The fired Teen Mom star sounded very drunk when she stated she was “not resisting” arrest as Beverly Hills Police took Farah into custody. She was driven to jail where a $500 bail requirement was set for assault and for disorderly conduct.

5. Ryan Edwards

On Season 10, Teen Mom OG cast member Ryan Edwards was arrested — and not for the first time. When the show began in June, the young father was sent to jail for 90 days.

The reason? The 28-year-old dad to baby Jagger with Mackenzie Standifer broke his probation, according to Radar Online. That probation resulted after Ryan went to rehab. Before that, he was arrested on a much more serious charge: heroin possession.

In January, he was also charged with theft, explained Us Weekly.

Since then, Ryan quit his job on Teen Mom OG. So did Mackenzie.

Meanwhile, Ryan reportedly remains in denial about his problem with illegal substances. Nevertheless, the Teen Mom has allegedly decided to stand by her man.