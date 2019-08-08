Friday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Nate Walks Out On Abby

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, August 9 brings a take-charge attitude from Jack. Plus, Victoria pushes Adam and Nate gets Abby’s attention by changing his strategy.

Jack (Peter Bergman) takes control of a situation, according to SheKnows Soaps. He realizes that Lola (Sasha Calle) is not happy about Celeste (Eva LaRue) leaving Genoa City before her wedding. If Lola isn’t pleased, then Kyle (Michael Mealor) isn’t pleased. Because of that, Jack decides to head to Miami and vows he will not return without Celeste. While it may make Lola happy to have her mother there on her big day, Celeste has a history of causing some issues between Lola and Kyle, so the situation could end up being tricky.

Meanwhile, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) backs Adam (Mark Grossman) into a corner. Victoria informs her brother that if he causes Christian any stress or upset, then she will let the judge know. If Adam uses Christian just to hurt Nick (Joshua Morrow), then there’s a very good chance that Adam could lose visitation privileges.

Of course, Adam intends to get Nick in trouble for punching him, so he is not too worried about Victoria. Adam thinks Nick might even serve jail time if he has anything to say about the situation, and that would not mean good things for Nick’s custody claim. According to The Inquisitr, Victor (Eric Braeden) steps in soon, and he picks sides, which brings up a lot of bad feelings for Adam. When Adam gets back into a corner, things tend to explode, and this time probably will not be any different.

Finally, Nate (Sean Dominic) sees Abby (Melissa Ordway) in a different light. He does not love what he saw between Abby and her niece, Summer (Hunter King). While Abby admits the situation isn’t her finest hour, Nate adds that with her running away from him when he tried to plan a trip, and he does not feel great about the Newman heiress anymore.

Elena (Brytni Sarpy) is on hand to give some sage advice, too. She lets Nate know that he should not chase Abby, so he listens to Elena, and he leaves the party to take Elena home, which certainly gives Abby pause. Things have been too comfortable with Nate since he’s made himself readily available and Victor likes him. Now that Nate throws a wrench into the situation perhaps Abby will see what she’s been missing and realize she took Nate for granted.