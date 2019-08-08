Olivia Munn Flaunts Her Figure In Sizzling-Hot Bikini Throwback Snap On Instagram

Actress Olivia Munn was feeling a little nostalgic on Thursday as she shared a gorgeous throwback photo to her Instagram page. Munn joked about twinning with a pal as the two wore matching bikinis, and Olivia’s fans went wild over how gorgeous she looked in this shot.

Munn wore this fanciful bikini during a trip to Turks and Caicos, and it seems this trip took place not all that long ago. Olivia and her friend Stevie Clements were both wearing the same funky suit and the actress looked stunning in the revealing ensemble.

It looks as if this suit is from the MC2 Saint Barth line. It’s their Avocado Bandeau Bikini that has yellow and white stripes, red piping detailing, and an avocado graphics print on both the top and the bottoms. Olivia and her friend were standing in the water, with the gorgeous scenery of Turks and Caicos behind them.

Olivia flaunted her insane abs in the photo and the bandeau top served to showcase her fabulous curves. The actress wore oversized sunglasses and had her dark hair hanging down straight and swept over one shoulder. She gave the camera a slight grin as she embraced the fun getaway trip that apparently didn’t happen too long ago.

As The Inquisitr detailed about a month ago, Olivia shared a handful of other photos to her Instagram page that seemed to be from the same trip. Munn and a few girlfriends went to Turks and Caicos to celebrate some birthdays, including that of the actress. The star of The Rook, Six,Magic Mike, and The Predator turned 39-years-old on July 3 and she clearly had a fabulous time celebrating the occasion with some close friends.

Munn has 2.4 million fans following her Instagram page and this throwback shot was an immediate hit. In about an hour it had gathered more than 28,000 likes, and people couldn’t help but comment on how gorgeous and radiant she looked.

Loading...

In addition to her current series The Rook, Munn’s IMDb page notes that she’s got several other projects in the works at the moment. She has a project titled Love. Wedding. Repeat in post-production, and The Gateway is also in post-production. She is currently filming Violet and has another project titled Die in a Gunfight on the way.

Whether Olivia Munn is flaunting her stunning figure in a bikini or walking the red carpet, she generates a lot of buzz. The actress exudes confidence no matter what she wears, and her fans are always anxious to see what she puts together to share with them next.