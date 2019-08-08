Nicole Scherzinger Flaunts Chiseled Abs & Cleavage In Crop Top & Insanely Tight Skirt

Nicole Scherzinger’s most recent Instagram post is sending her army of fans into a frenzy.

The singer recently attended The Teen Choice Awards, which is scheduled to air on August 11 on Fox. At the event, she put her banging body on display in one of the sexiest outfits that she’s ever worn. And luckily for fans, she shared a photo on her Instagram account from the star-studded event.

In the sultry new post, Scherzinger stands in front of a blue step and repeat that has the Fox and TCA logos on it. She strikes a sexy pose, placing one leg in front of the other as her full body was on display in a stunning ensemble. Along with a light pink tube top that offered some generous glimpses of cleavage, Scherzinger also rocked a skintight pencil skirt of the same color. The stunning number hugs every inch of her body and fits her like a glove.

The singer also dressed the look up a bit, wearing a long, white button-up jacket draped over her shoulder. The songstress wears her long, dark locks down and straight with her short bangs sweeping off to the side. And the look is complete with a face full of beautiful makeup including eyeliner, mascara, gloss, and blush.

Within just moments of the snapshot going live on her account, it’s garnered the 41-year-old plenty of attention with over 14,000 likes and upwards of 150 comments. Many fans commented on the photo to gush over Scherzinger’s smoking hot figure while countless others said they love her bangs.

“Very beautiful photo of you,” one follower wrote with two pink heart emoji.

“The bangs!?! I’m living,” another fan gushed with a red heart emoji.

“On point n on fire,” one more Instagram user raved.

And this was the second time that Nicole shared a photo of her look for fans on social media. As The Inquisitr reported earlier today, Scherzinger flaunted her amazing figure on social media in a series of posts before telling fans that she was attending the event to talk about her show, The Masked Singer. According to their Instagram page, the series will begin a new season on September 25.

Currently, Scherzinger is starring as a judge on Australia’s Got Talent and she recently opened up to Who about why she refuses to diet at this point in her life.

“I try to do more balance and don’t go to extremes because it kind of just strips you of your joy and peace and happiness, you know?” she shared.

Fans can keep up with Nicole by giving her a follow on Instagram.