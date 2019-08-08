Grace Elizabeth Stuns In Lacy Lingerie As She Poses For Victoria’s Secret’s Sexiest Collection

Ever since Grace Elizabeth has become one of Victoria’s Secret’s newest angels, she is gradually gaining more and more popularity on Instagram– thanks to her amazing looks, incredible figure and sense of style.

The stunner was recently featured in Victoria’s Secret’s ‘sexiest campaign’ where she could be seen dressed up in lace lingerie to show off her enviable physique. In the monochromatic snap, Grace was featured turning her back toward the camera — a move that allowed her to put her pert booty on full display. She let her hair down and opted for minimal makeup to keep it chic and sexy.

In the caption, the model informed her fans that she will be hosting the brand’s fall collection trunk show along with other VS angels at the 5th Avenue store in New York on August 8, 2019.

Within two hours of posting, the picture garnered more than 19,000 likes and 120 comments where fans and followers praised her for her beauty as well as her incredible figure. Some of her fellow models also liked and commented on the snap, including Maya Stepper, Kelly Gale, Lorena Rae, Lexi Wood and Caroline Kelly, to name a few.

“Holyyy shieet [Grace]! You look incredible!!” Kelly Gale commented on the snap. “You are damn sexy, Grace,” said another. While a third fan wrote that all he sees in the picture is perfection.

Before posting the lingerie picture, Grace treated her fans to a lovely picture where she was featured packing on the PDA with her German boyfriend, Nicolas Krause.

In the pic, Grace could be seen casually dressed up in a blue top. She tied her hair into a bun and opted for a makeup-free look to keep it simple yet sexy. In the caption, the model wrote that she is lucky to be in love with Krause, who is also her best friend.

The snap garnered more than 41,000 likes and about 170 comments where fans praised the couple for being “extremely cute,” while others wished them the very best of luck for a long-lasting relationship. While most of the comments were positive, some of her male fans felt a bit jealous of Krause and explicitly expressed their feelings in the comments section.

“I love all your pics but just really not into these ones,” one fan wrote. “Can you be in love with me instead? I’m a little uglier and fatter but that’s okay,” another one wrote.

In an interview with Net-a-Porter, Grace gushed over her boyfriend saying that he is very handsome and that she’s in love with her German man. Regarding develop a long-distance relationship with him, the model said that it’s quite challenging.