Maci Bookout & Taylor McKinney Are Twinning In A Rare Instagram Pic That Nobody’s Noticed

When it comes to hunting down pics of Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout and her husband Taylor McKinney, most fans take the traditional route. They make a beeline for Maci’s Instagram account, where updates aren’t too frequent, but they will deliver.

A photo of Maci and Taylor twinning in matching outfits has been floating around Instagram since yesterday. Only four comments have been left. Given that Maci’s latest Instagram update with son Bentley currently sits at over 229,000 likes and 1,300+ comments, it’s safe to say that there’s a disparity going on. Quite simply, it looks like Instagram hasn’t noticed the couple’s photo.

Maci and Taylor’s joint photo yesterday came via the couple’s Things That Matter lifestyle brand. The trendy athleisurewear line that retails adult, as well as child and baby goods has its own Instagram account. Fans of this couple are set to dig the photo. It showed Maci and Taylor rocking matching green-and-black jackets bearing the Things That Matter logo. While Maci wasn’t facing the camera, her face had been shot in semi-profile as she looked into Taylor’s eyes – both husband and wife were smiling at one another.

While the update offered multiple photos with other models showcasing the brand’s merch, Maci and Taylor did return for the post’s closing image. Once again, they were twinning.

Viewers of Teen Mom OG will know just how much effort this couple has put into their brand. Scenes have shown the pair surrounded by stacks of t-shirts from the label, alongside seeing Maci trying to squeeze in spending quality time with her kids between shoots. The 27-year-old and her 30-year-old husband are not, however, the only members of the MTV franchise to have branched into the entrepreneurial world.

Loading...

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is CEO of CBD Pothead haircare brand. This blonde’s locks are somewhat notorious – fans would likely agree that it made sense for Kailyn to turn her trademark hair into a business. Likewise dabbling in business are Teen Mom 2 couple Chelsea Houska and husband Cole DeBoer. They’ve recently partnered up with retailer Itzy Ritzy. Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans is also gearing up for a cosmetics launch, with former Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham taking a stab at all things CBD.

Maci shot to fame on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant before becoming a core member of Teen Mom OG. The star’s first child Bentley was welcomed with then-boyfriend Ryan Edwards, although Maci’s family situation is now a happier one. Maci and Taylor are parents to Maverick and Jayde.