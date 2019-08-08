Victoria’s Secret Model Kelly Gale Shows Off Chiseled Abs In Yoga Pants & Sports Bra

Kelly Gale’s abs are knocking Instagram dead in her most recent post. On Thursday, the Victoria’s Secret model took to the popular social media platform to share a snapshot of herself at the gym in which her chiseled stomach is in full display.

In the photo, the Swedish model is sitting on the floor of a gym room as she rocks a workout set that consists of a light gray sports bra with thin straps that go over her shoulders. The outfit’s low-cut neckline plunges into her chest, putting her buxom physique in full evidence. Gale teamed her top with a pair of camo-print yoga pants that sit low on her frame, leaving her impressive abs fully visible.

In addition, the 24-year-old stunner — who is of half Indian and half Australian heritage — is sitting with her legs stretched to the side while her torso leans in the opposite direction, as she supports her weight on her hand. The pose she is in engages her core, which makes her abs stand out even more. Gale is posing in front of a mirror as she holds her phone next to her face for a selfie.

The model — who is best known for having walked in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show multiple times — is wearing her brunette hair up into a bun that keeps her hair off her face during her workout session.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Gale shared with her 1.1 million Instagram followers — had garnered nearly 20,000 likes and more than 120 comments in about four hours of being posted.

Users of the social media platform who are fans of the Gothenburg native took to the comments section to gush over her ripped physique while sharing their admiration for her overall beauty.

“Your body is goals,” one user raved, trailing the comment with a heart eyes emoji.

“Wow who knew you could look so damn good in a bun? Slayin, Queen!” another fan chimed in.

“Abs are [three fire emoji],” a third user wrote, finishing the comment off with a series of star-eyed emoji.

In a 2017 interview with Vogue Australia, Gale disclosed how she keeps in such impressive shape with yoga, high-intensity workouts, protein-packed meals, and green juices.

“I’ve never actually known anything other than nutritious foods. I’ve grown up with a mother who is a doctor, dentist and cancer researcher who also happens to be an amazing cook,” she told the magazine. “While I was growing up she always made me and my brothers healthy meals similar to what I eat today.”