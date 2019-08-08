Jessica Biel Stuns Instagram With Breathtaking Unfiltered, Makeup-Free Snap

Jessica Biel’s latest Instagram snap is getting recognized for all the right reasons.

The latest addition to the actress’s page was shared on Thursday, August 8, and caught the 37-year-old looking much different than what her fans are used to seeing when she is on screen. Instead of sporting the typical face full of makeup, Jessica went completely makeup-free in the unfiltered selfie to show off her striking natural beauty. The 7th Heaven star’s raw photo appeared to have been completely unplanned, as she was wearing a simple grey t-shirt and a pair of slightly oversized glasses. Her brown tresses also appeared disheveled, and messily fell around her clean face as she stared down the camera with a solemn look on her face.

Despite not being glammed up for the snap, Jessica’s beauty was undeniable. Her flawless complexion and strong cheek bones quickly captivated much of her audience, while others couldn’t help but notice her piercing green eyes.

The snap was quickly praised by the actress’s 7.7 million followers. At the time of this writing, the upload has racked up over 305,000 likes after just six hours of going live to the social media platform, and more than 3,500 comments with compliments for her breathtaking display.

“You are stunning inside and out,” one person wrote, while another noted that Jessica was beautiful “with or without” makeup.

“Love this! And you look beautiful, as always,” commented a third.

As noted in the caption, Jessica’s post was in support of her pal Kate Upton, who launched her #ShareStrong campaign earlier today in a series of three posts to her own Instagram account.

“I want to open the conversation and give all the people a platform to talk about all the struggles and strengths we experience…That’s why I created #ShareStrong — a space where we all can be part of the conversation, empower one another, and radiate positivity,” the model wrote in the first post detailing her new project.

Loading...

In another, she noted that the person she is strong for is her daughter.

Jessica was not the only famous face showing support for Kate’s #ShareStrong campaign. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Hunter McGrady also participated in the hashtag with a new snap to her Instagram account. In the photo, Hunter wore a matching, bold red leggings-and-tank-top ensemble while standing on the edge of a pool and striking a yoga pose with one leg bent and her arms raised high up in the air, while noting in the caption that she finds strength by meditating and praying.