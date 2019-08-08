Penelope Disick Is The Spitting Image Of Mom Kourtney Kardashian In Photo From Family Yacht Outing

Penelope Disick is looking more and more like her mother every day.

A picture from the Kardashian/Jenner clan’s yacht outing to Italy shows how much the 7-year-old daughter of Kourtney Kardashian has become the spitting image of her mom. The photos were published by Life & Style magazine and showed the 40-year-old reality television star wearing an all-white outfit while Penelope wore a pink bathing suit.

The resemblance between Kourtney and Penelope has been unmistakable during the family trip. Both Life & Style and Hollywood Life referred to Penelope as Kourtney’s “mini-me.” The Hollywood Life report shared pictures of the mom and daughter outing in Portofino, Italy, the day before their yacht trip.

The report said that Penelope “stole the show” in a neon green bikini and high-waisted denim shorts, even taking some fashion pointers from her mom by adding a beach bag.

“Penelope is growing up to be quite the little fashionista, and she’s looking more and more like her mom each day!” the report noted.

Kourtney’s family has been in the spotlight plenty over the course of Penelope’s young life, especially Kourt’s tumultuous relationship with Scott Disick. The pair had plenty of ups and downs before splitting for good several years ago, but since then have found a knack for co-parenting their three kids together.

As Life & Style noted, Scott Disick recently opened up on his new reality show Flip It Like Disick that he had quite a learning curve when it came to being a solo dad, but has really taken to the role.

“It was really, really, really difficult at first,” Scott said. “I did not know how to be a dad and how to take care of kids and how to be there for them. I feel pretty confident that I’m able to now and it’s great.”

Kourtney Kardashian also utilizes social media to share glimpses of her kids with the world, including a recent trip to IHOP for Penelope’s birthday party. Kourtney has shared other shots from the many family vacations the extended clan takes together, which often include Disick tagging along.

Penelope Disick having her birthday party at IHOP is iconic. https://t.co/tmSOvoQmvJ pic.twitter.com/esq2ErfKBz — E! News (@enews) July 9, 2019

All the time in the spotlight is also leading to rave reviews for the 7-year-old’s fashion touch. As Page Six reported, Penelope’s keen sense of dressing — and the lessons she learns from her mom — have turned her into a mini fashion icon. The report included a slideshow of all of Penelope’s best looks, which included several that appeared to be carbon copies of looks her mom had sported.